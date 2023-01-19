"Be mindful with what you post" - Novak Djokovic clarifies controversial Australian Open toilet break

Novak Djokovic has taken the time to explain his side of things to fans about his toilet break controversy at the Australian Open, which happened during his first-round clash against Roberto Carballes Baena.

The Serb, who won the match in straight sets, had to rush over to the toilet at 3-2 in the first set and appeared to ignore requests from the chair umpire telling him not to go at the time, as the rules stipulate how often and when players are allowed such extended breaks in the match.

Responding to the video on Thursday via Instagram, the 21-time Grand Slam revealed that the chair umpire had actually given in to his demands, which wasn't captured by the cameras. The clip of the umpire calling his name, therefore, was to simply the World No. 5 that the toilet was on the other side of the court, Djokovic further disclosed.

"Chair umpire allowed me to go to toilet but she told me I don't have toilet break, just change over break. So she told me(you didn't capture that with camera)I had to hurry up," he said. "When I almost exited the court she called me (I didn't hear) and it was to tell me that toilet was on the opposite side of the court."

The former World No. 1 went on to hit out at Eurosport, who had shared a video of the incident on their Instagram handle, stating that they should have been more "mindful" of what they posted instead of spreading such blatant misinformation. Once again, the 35-year-old reiterated that he did not "defy" any of the rules on the night and that he had gotten permission from the umpire.

"I found one where I went also, and I had to be quick because of the time. I didn't "defy" her or the rules. She gave me permission and told me to be quick. Next time be mindful with what you post," Djokovic said. "You have responsibility towards many sports fans that follow your page, Eurosport."

Novak Djokovic takes on Enzo Couacaud in the second round of Australian Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 2

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday. The Frenchman, coming through the qualifiers, defeated Hugo Dellien in his opening-round encounter to keep his meeting with the World No. 5.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion could take on Grigor Dimitrov in the third round and Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, while potential clashes with Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas/Daniil Medvedev await him down the road.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes