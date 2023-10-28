World No. 1 Novak Djokovic found himself in hot water recently when former Israeli tennis pro Andy Ram publicly criticized him for staying silent about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

For those who are unaware, Israel and Palestine have a long and controversial history that dates back to the late 19th and early 20th century. The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing over 1,400 people and kidnapping almost 230 more.

Israel has been executing strikes in Gaza since the attack. According to the Palestinian health ministry, which is managed by Hamas, the reprisals have killed almost 7,000 people.

Amid this, Andy Ram, a former tennis player from Israel, who was a prominent figure in doubles before retiring in 2014, sat down for a conversation with I24News a few days ago.

The former Australian Open doubles champion was forthright in his criticism of the ATP, ITF, and tennis players' silence on the matter, especially 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

"I am sure they [tennis players] have heard of the stories. They know what happened, and it's something that should not be happening, no matter what. It's disappointing a little bit, I mean because [Novak] Djokovic, as a father, as a parent you know, thinking of little kids kidnapped in Gaza, murdered, burned alive," Andy Ram said. (Quotes are transcribed by Sportskeeda)

"I mean, it should be a little bit sensitive for the situation. I mean, it would be very nice to get the support, to get the tennis world support. The ATP, the ITF, I don't think they stood up and talk about it and it's very disappointing the way they decided to react," he added.

Novak Djokovic is aiming for his 7th Paris Masters title

The Serb pictured with the 2021 Paris Masters trophy

Novak Djokovic is seeking to win his record-seventh Paris Masters title at the 2023 edition of the tournament, which will be held from October 30 to November 5.

The Serb is the top seed at the last Masters 1000 tournament of the year, with Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev being the second and third seeds, respectively.

Djokovic has a remarkable record in Paris, having won the tournament twice as many times as anyone else (six), with his most recent title coming in 2021. He also reached the summit clash last year, but Holger Rune beat him then.

So, the 36-year-old will look forward to winning his second Masters 1000 title of the season, which would provide him with a confidence boost ahead of the year-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy (November 12-19).

