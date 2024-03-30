Novak Djokovic fondly recalled Serbia's incredible Davis Cup triumph recently via social media, reminiscing his country first first-ever triumph in the competition.

Serbia won the 2010 edition of the tournament after beating France 3-2 in the final.

Gael Monfils put visitors up with a win in the first match against Janko Tipsarevic. Djokovic roared back in the second with an equally dominating performance against Gilles Simon. The French won the doubles tie but were eventually put to the sword on the final day by Djokovic and then Viktor Troicki courtesy of a herculean effort to become the 13th nation in history to win the Cup.

The Serbs celebrated their incredible victory by shaving their heads bald. Every member of the team did it, including coach Bogdan Obradovic.

Djokovic went down memory lane and shared the video of him getting his head shaved via his Instagram.

The video featured him getting his hair removed on the court alongside his teammates. Viktor Troicki and his parents Srdjan Djokovic and Dijana Djokovic were the other prominent people featured in the video.

Novak Djokovic reminisces about Serbia's incredible 2010 Davis Cup triumph via his Instagram

The historic video was played at the screening of the "Niki Pilic -The Legend" documentary in Belgrade, Serbia, where he made an appearance.

Novak Djokovic ends partnership with Goran Ivanisevic after disappointing start to 2024

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic recently parted ways on March 27, 2024, after an extremely successful six-year union that began back in 2018.

Djokovic announced the news via social media in a heartwarming post to the Croat.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. Šefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you 🫂," Djokovic wrote.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's wait for a title in 2024 goes on after his shock third-round defeat to Luca Nardi at the BNP Paribas Open a couple of weeks earlier.

Djokovic was sent packing at the Australian Open by defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

He withdrew from the Miami Masters soon after citing the importance of maintaining a balance between his "private and professional schedule". The Serb is next scheduled to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters as per his official website.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis