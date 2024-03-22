What is Novak Djokovic's next tournament? Everything to know about the Serb's schedule as he gears up for the clay swing

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will next be seen in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which will be held from April 7-14, 2024. He'll be the top seed at the tournament and will receive a bye into the second round. As such, he'll contest his first match there on either Tuesday (April 9) or Wednesday (April 10).

It has been a rather underwhelming season for Djokovic compared to his lofty standards as he hasn't won a title thus far. His title defense at the Australian Open ended in the semifinals as he lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in four sets.

The Serb recently participated in the Indian Wells Masters but was stunned by Luca Nardi in the third round. The latter became the lowest-ranked player (No. 123) to defeat him in a Masters 1000 tournament. He then announced his withdrawal from the Miami Open a few days after the loss.

Djokovic has now turned his attention to the red dirt where he doesn't have too many points to defend until the French Open. He's going to have to fight to stay on top of the rankings at the Monte-Carlos Masters.

His rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner will likely close the gap with their results in Miami. While the Serb has fond memories of the tournament, he hasn't performed well in recent years.

Novak Djokovic is a two-time champion at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2015 Monte-Carlo Masters.

It took Novak Djokovic a couple of years to find his footing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. After disappointing results in his first two attempts there, he reached the semifinals in 2008 and 2010, with a runner-up finish in 2009.

The Serb skipped the 2011 edition and fell shy of hoisting the trophy the following year with another loss in the final. However, he tasted victory for the first time at the venue in spectacular fashion as he defeated eight-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in the 2013 final.

Djokovic's title defense the next year concluded in the semifinals, though he bounced back the next year to capture his second title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He hasn't made it past the quarterfinals since then.

The 36-year-old lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the third round in his previous appearance here, which was just last year. With the Olympics also being held on clay this year, he'll be extra motivated to perform well on the surface to capture the elusive gold medal.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis