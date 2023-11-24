Novak Djokovic led Serbia into the semifinals of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals on Thursday, but not before plenty of drama on and off the court.

The World No. 1 took on Cameron Norrie in the second singles rubber after compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic downed Jack Draper to give his home country a 1-0 lead. While it was a straight-forward 6-4, 6-4 win for Djokovic on the night, his victory was marred by hostility from the Great Britain fans.

First, the 24-time Grand Slam champion had to withstand a barrage of shouts from fans on match point, following which he retaliated by blowing kisses in their direction and egging them on further. Then, his on-court interview was subjected to more noise, prompting the Serb to chastise the fans for being intentionally rowdy and showing disrespect towards him.

It has now come to light that the 36-year-old came into the contest mildy disturbed in the first place, as he was forced by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) to perform a doping test an hour and a half before the contest.

Speaking to reporters after the win, the World No. 1 was in sheer disbelief, lamenting that in his 20-year career, he has never had to go for doping control before a match.

Djokovic emphasized that he did not need such "illogical" distractions before a clash, as he had his own pre-match routines to take care of. He also did not accept the reason given by the officials that the decision was taken to give him more time to rest after the end of the contest.

"I had a brief discussion with people from the anti-doping agency. I didn't believe that they made such a decision, in 20 and more years of my career, it never happened to me that an hour and a half before the match I needed to go for doping control. I have my own routine, I don't need that distraction, to have my urine and blood taken, to think about whether I can give urine at that moment."

"Illogical situation and decision. They told me that one of the important reasons for that decision was that it would end late, so that they would give us more time to rest, but the day of the break was... People from the anti-doping agency would not stay late, that was another reason," Novak Djokovic said, as quoted by SportKlub.

Novak Djokovic: "I support testing myself or anyone - a hundred times, no problem, but not before the match"

Spain Tennis Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic made it clear that he was fully in favor of doping tests, only that they be done only after the match. The Serb did not see any logic in testing players before a match, and hoped the WADA would not indulge in such behavior again in the future.

"I support testing myself or anyone - a hundred times, no problem, but not before the match. When I'm done, come, test, I didn't see any reason or logic, but it is what it is - now I'm going to draw blood, but I hope they change such decisions. It's a shame what they did," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 added:

"It will probably be misinterpreted, but this is unheard of, there are some boundaries and understanding, and they act as if they don't understand anything about what is happening here, that it is a sport, but just 'come on, what's wrong with you, you give blood, you pee.'"

In the semifinals of the Davis Cup Finals, Serbia will take on Italy, with Novak Djokovic likely to face off against Jannik Sinner in a repeat of the final at the ATP Finals last week, where the 36-year-old won in straight sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis