Novak Djokovic to get special family member as coach for Monte-Carlo Masters in Andy Murray's absence

Novak Djokovic has revealed that he will be coached by his brother Marko at the Monte Carlo Masters. He had famously employed the services of arch-rival Andy Murray for January's Australian Open, intending to keep the Scot on board at least until the end of the clay court season. However, Djokovic insisted that Murray was always slated to miss the Masters 1000 tournament in Monaco.

In Murray's absence, Marko will step in to guide Djokovic, who is seeking his 100th ATP tournament win. 33-year-old Marko Djokovic was an ex-pro in his own right but was unable to match the phenomenal success of his elder brother. Marko was a member of the Serbian Davis Cup team that played Croatia in the 2010 Davis Cup.

The news was reported by bbc.co.uk and relayed by Reddit user r/tennis, quoting Djokovic's view of the new arrangement:

"It was never part of the agreement to work with Andy this week. My brother Marko was able to join me, so that helps me on a different level emotionally. I'll have some time with my brother and spend some time with him on the road."

Djokovic suggested that Murray would be back on his team for the Madrid Open later this month. The Serb is yet to win an ATP event this year, despite coming close at last week's Miami Open, when he was beaten in the final by Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

Novak Djokovic is desperate to reach the milestone of his 100th Tour title

When Novak Djokovic turned to Andy Murray at the end of last year, the tennis world was taken by surprise. The pair shared a long and intense tennis rivalry, playing each other 36 times over 16 years on the Tour together.

Djokovic was looking for a change of approach as he sought his 100th Tour title. He decided to shake things up and told Sky Sports, as reported by bbc.co.uk:

"I took about six months to figure out what I needed at this stage of my career. I realised the perfect coach would be someone who has been through the experiences I'm going through, possibly a multiple Grand Slam winner and world number one. We discussed Andy Murray and I said I would give him a call and see how it goes. It caught him a little of guard. We connected really fast and he accepted after a few days."

The 24-time Major champion is seeded three and will begin his campaign tomorrow against Alejandro Tabilo, the World No. 32. It remains to be seen if his brother can help him achieve his 100th Tour title goal.

