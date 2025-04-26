Novak Djokovic gets real about putting pressure on himself for success

Novak Djokovic recently spoke about accepting pressure as a part of his career. The 24-time Grand Slam champion recently unveiled how he doesn't look to get rid of the pressure but has mastered the art of navigating the competition with it. The admission came just hours before his highly anticipated entry at the Masters 1000 event in Madrid.

Novak Djokovic is all set to return to the Mutua Madrid Open after his last appearance in 2022. The 37-year-old Serbian star is currently aiming to end a title drought that began after his gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He started his quest for the 4th title against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi on Saturday, April 26, but unfortunately couldn't move past the world No. 44.

Novak Djokovic recently unveiled the strategy behind dealing with intense pressure. The Serb highlighted the normality of facing challenges, mentioning how they have made him strong. The response came after a reporter enquired about how he dealt with the gruelling injury in his leg. He said:

"Actually, I always put a lot of pressure on myself, and it’s something that I accepted — that it is always going to be the case, that I am not going to be able to, I think for as long as I play, really get rid of that pressure. Because it is also not necessarily negative; it’s quite relative."

Continuing his verdict on dealing with pressure, the 37-year-old mentioned how everyone faces the same in their unique ways. Sharing the learnings he received from his 22-year-long professional career, the ATP star mentioned how it has become a philosophy for him.

"We all go through it in a different way, in a different intensity, and I think that, with time, obviously, you have more experience in knowing how to deal with certain situations on the court or off the court. But every phase of your life brings something new that you have to address," he added.

After the defeat against Alejandro Tabilo at the Monte Carlo Masters, Djokovic failed to attain better results in Madrid, losing to Arnadi with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic refrains from setting his expectations high in Madrid

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently opened up about his feelings ahead of his comeback at the Mutua Madrid Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion specified the element that he likes the most about the Masters 1000 event. He also admitted to the decline in his form in recent events, resulting in an apparent lack of confidence.

"I missed the atmosphere, it's one of the best we have. The entire centre, with the stadiums, are very beautiful and electric, especially at night. I always have a good level of tennis when I play in Madrid, but I haven't won much in the last few years," he said, in pre-event press conference.

The Serbian star also spoke about his expectations for the tournament, choosing to keep them low given his recent struggles in previous events.

“I don't have high expectations for my result, to be honest. We'll see. I'm really excited to play here because the people are supporting me, I've been feeling it these days training with the fans, a lot of positive energy. I hope I can use this to play well," he added.

Unfortunately for Djokovic and his fans, the lack of confidence turned out to be real as he faced another defeat in his opening showdown against Matteo Arnaldi. The Serb will now focus on the upcoming major event at Roland Garros, aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title.

