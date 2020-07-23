A month ago, Novak Djokovic had expressed doubts about participating in the US Open as he was against the draconian restrictions in place at the tournament. The Serb's sentiment was later shared by several other players too, including World No. 3 Dominic Thiem.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the USTA intends to hold the US Open in a "bubble", without any fans or media. And a month ago, in their initial draft of proposed safety rules, they had declared that there would be limited ground access for the players.

The 'extreme' nature of these restrictions was highlighted by Novak Djokovic as well as Dominic Thiem. Both players expressed concern that not having the physio and coach on the grounds would be a huge detriment to their preparations.

However, the USTA has now released a document outlining a revised set of restrictions for the players, and it seems like the organizers have agreed to Novak Djokovic's demands.

Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem & Co can prepare in full capacity with slightly relaxed rules

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem have been vocal in their disagreement with USTA

A top tennis player's team or entourage is often quite large, consisting of a coach, a fitness trainer and a physio among other assistants. The USTA's initial restrictions had stated that the players would be allowed to bring along just one member from their team to the grounds, something that Novak Djokovic didn't think was "sustainable".

However, the number of team members allowed has now been increased to three, as per the latest update from the USTA.

Primary hotel for US Open: Long Island Marriott (secondary: the Garden City).

2 hotel rooms and 3 guest credentials for the BJK NTC grounds per player. NTC opens 16 August. All guests must stay at hotel.

Players must sign a waiver.

In other words, Novak Djokovic's wish has more or less been granted. With three guests now allowed on the grounds, he would be able to accommodate both his coach and physio.

Dominic Thiem on his part had earlier pointed out how the limitation on entourage size would threaten the players' physical conditioning and play during their 2-week campaign at the Open. In that regard, the Austrian would be greatly relieved to know of the latest development.

The organizers also revealed in their new rules that every player has to sign the Player Legal Consent Waiver in order to enter the tournament. Moreover, the players will be tested for COVID-19 the moment they reach the hotel and the grounds, and would be expected to follow basic safety protocols like social distancing and wearing of masks.