Novak Djokovic gifted a huge plot of land by the Council of Pale 

Novak Djokovic has been in the news for well over a month. Not only did the Serb organize a tennis tournament in the midst of a pandemic, but he was also unfortunate enough to contract the dreaded virus himself.

Djokovic has since recovered from the virus, having tested negative for it a fortnight ago. That means the World No. 1 is now allowed to travel and visit other countries without any risk or restrictions.

Novak Djokovic is currently on a trip to Sarajevo with his family; a meeting with fellow player Damir Dzumhur is reportedly on the agenda. The 17-time Grand Slam champion was also pictured visiting other places around the city, including the archaeological sites and the Ravne Tunnel in Visoko.

While Djokovic was in the municipality of Pale, he was generously allocated a plot of land by the city.

City Mayor announces the gift to Novak Djokovic

The Mayor of Pale - Bosko Jugovic - declared that the councilors of their legislative assembly had unanimously agreed to gift Novak Djokovic a plot of land on the Jahorina mountain. The reigning Wimbledon champion also has a ski resort named after him near this very mountain.

Mayor Jugovic elaborated further on the matter by saying (translated from Bosnian):

“In agreement with the authorities from the Olympic Center, Novak and his father, we gave them land at this location, while at the location that should have been originally assigned to them, the construction of a sports centre is necessary for a mountain like Jahorina.”

Advertisement

The legal details and proceedings still remain to be completed before Novak Djokovic and his family can officially declare themselves the rightful owners of the plot. The Serb will be expected to return to Jahorina sometime later so that he can formally be handed the ownership contract.

Novak Djokovic and his family are finally seeing happier times after a torrid month

Novak Djokovic hasn't yet commented on the generous gift by the Bosnian municipality. But it goes without saying that he and his family would be delighted to be bestowed with the honor.

It remains to be seen how they make use of it, with no announcements made on that front either.

Novak Djokovic is quite clearly the pride of Serbia, which is closely connected with Bosnia. Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic bronze medal while representing his nation, and is arguably the region's most recognizable face.

Such is his popularity and stature in the Balkans that Serbia's Prime Minister (Ana Brnabic) herself came out in support of Djokovic when he was being targeted for the Adria Tour fiasco.