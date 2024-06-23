"Novak Djokovic doesn't give his haters time to rest" "Knows Wimbledon is his best bet to get to 25" - Fans react to Serb reportedly traveling to SW19

Novak Djokovic is reportedly going to travel to the 2024 Wimbledon Championships while recovering from his knee injury. The update prompted talks of his return to the grass Major which begins on July 1.

Djokovic withdrew from the 2024 French Open after sustaining the injury during his fourth-round triumph over Francisco Cerundolo. Scans revealed that the Serb had torn the medial meniscus in his right knee. The 37-year-old underwent surgery in Paris and has not been active since then.

While Djokovic's participation in the Wimbledon Championships seemed doubtful, his recent upbeat training session shared on social media gave hope to fans eager to see him at SW19. With the BBC now reporting that the 37-year-old has decided to travel to the Wimbledon Championships, and that he might arrive on Monday, fans are in further anticipation of his return.

Trending

In a reply to a post sharing the news on Reddit, one such fan targeted Djokovic's haters, noting that the Serb always frustrates them by unexpectedly coming back. They wrote:

"Why are people so upset because he will play? Djokovic clearly doesn't give his haters time to rest."

Another fan speculated that Djokovic might aim for his 25th Major title at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships due to his success on grass. They also highlighted the risk of injury on other surfaces that might not be suitable for his return:

"Maybe, just maybe… he knows Wimby is his best bet to get to 25, or it is highly likely he waits till AO. He is the best on the surface among active players and will be able to play himself into form IF he is fit."

"Of course he is defending champ at USO but that is where, by the standards set by himself, he has performed the worst there of late, not to mention how Sinner and Alcaraz will be dangerous competitors too. The surface change might still screw with the injury though. Grass is tough on the knees as players need to be low to ground, while clay is physically demanding as it is," the fan added.

"Novak again surprises people who know nothing about Novak!" one chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions:

"I’ve never been a Djokovic fan in my life (nor other two) cos I came a bit late to tennis and he keeps beating my faves but I can’t help but want him to get to 25 at the least," a fan commented.

"He's actually just going to watch," one said.

"No way he plays," another speculated.

Novak Djokovic is set to represent his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic has recently been confirmed to represent the Serbian tennis team at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Serb has competed in every edition of the Games since his debut at Beijing 2008, where he won a bronze medal.

Davis Cup Final - Italy v Serbia Semi-Final - Getty Images

Earlier this year, Djokovic stated (via Olympics.com) that winning at the Olympics is one of his primary aims in the 2024 season.

"Winning the Olympic Games is definitely one of the most important goals of the season, beyond the Grand Slam tournaments."

Djokovic, who is yet to win gold at the prestigious event, will be joined by Dusan Lajovic in the Serbian squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback