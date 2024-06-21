Novak Djokovic injury update: Serb joins son Stefan in training on court after knee surgery

Novak Djokovic was joined by his son Stefan during a recent training session on the court following his knee surgery. The Serb was forced to pull out of the 2024 French Open just before the quarterfinals due to a medial meniscus tear in his right knee.

Djokovic was aiming to secure his 25th Grand Slam title and claim his fourth title at Roland Garros. To achieve that, he first defeated wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the opening round, followed by a victory over Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round.

The former World No.1 then overcame Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. However, a knee injury forced the Serb to withdraw from his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud at the Clay Court Grand Slam. Following the injury, Novak Djokovic has undergone a successful knee surgery.

Recently, the 24-time Grand Slam champion shared a video of his return to training on social media. The video featured the Serb hitting the practice courts, with his son Stefan joining him during his session.

"Tennis 🎾 I missed you! We keep building day by day 💪 . Mood socks activated…" he captioned his Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic to represent Serbia in Paris Olympics 2024 following his knee surgery

Novak Djokovic has been confirmed to represent Serbia in the men's tennis singles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He will also be joined by compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the same.

Djokovic first competed in the Olympic Games in 2008, where he won the bronze medal. Since then, he has participated in every edition of the Olympics, with Paris marking his fifth appearance.

Earlier this year, the Serb expressed that he is determined to play his best tennis in Paris as the opportunity to compete at the Olympics only comes once every four years.

"I hope I can play my best tennis. At the end of the day, who knows if I will get another chance to play at the Olympic Games, they only come every four years," he said [via Olympics.com].

The former World No.1 also stated that he is committed to giving his all in Paris as he is uncertain of his participation in the 2028 Olympics which will be held in Los Angeles.

"I said recently that I really wanted to play at least until the L.A. Olympic Games [in 2028], but you never know, at this stage. What can happen or how far I can go. I will try to use this chance as best as possible," he added.

Novak Djokovic had described the Olympics as the "oldest" and the "most prestigious" sporting event in history and said that it was his honor to represent Serbia there.

"If I didn't think [a gold medal] was possible, I probably wouldn't be playing the Olympic Games. You have to believe that everything is possible in life. The Olympics Games are the oldest and most prestigious sporting event in the history of sport. It's a huge honour to represent Serbia at the Olympic Games. I hope I can be healthy and fit," he said.

