Novak Djokovic gives subtle hint about 2023 Australian Open plans, hopes to share wine with fellow players in Australia

Novak Djokovic cannot enter Australia, let alone compete in the 2023 Australian Open, as things currently look bleak for the nine-time champion. However, the Serb has already offered to share some wine from his family vineyard with his fellow players while relaxing with them in Australia, before cheekily admitting that it would be possible "if I'm there."

As things stand, Djokovic's Australian visa is banned until January 2025 after he was deported earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Serbian tennis great's family recently launched their own brand of wine, produced in a family vineyard in Serbia.

When asked about the same during a press conference ahead of the 2022 ATP Finals this week, Djokovic said that while he may not try some of that wine this week, he looks forward to sharing it with his colleagues on tour before the Australian Open, and joked about being there Down Under.

"I don't know too much about it as well. My uncle is producing the wine. He's coming in a few days and I'm sure he's going to bring a couple of bottles," the Serb said. "I'm probably not going to try it with you this week, but I'll be happy to share it with these guys, if they want to, maybe before Australia when we're a bit more relaxed. If I'm there as well," he added with a chuckle.

Djokovic has been very hopeful, of late, that a relaxation in the vaccine mandate would also lead to his visa ban being overturned in time for the Australian Open. The vaccine mandate is no longer an obstacle for him as unvaccinated foreigners are now allowed into Australia. But the fact that he was deported will require special consideration and exemption from the government if his visa ban is to be overturned.

However, his immediate focus is on winning the 2022 ATP Finals, where his campaign begins on Monday against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"You can lose a match and win the tournament" - Novak Djokovic on the ATP Finals format

Novak Djokovic also reflected on playing in the ATP Finals and highlighted that it is the only tournament on tour where a player can win the tournament despite losing a match because of the group stage format, which is a big advantage.

At the same time, he spoke about the challenges posed by the format, where players cannot afford to take things easy as they face fellow top-ranked players in every match.

"You can still lose a match and win the tournament, which I think is great," the world No. 8 said. "But super high intensity from the start, you have to play a top player. No room for warm-up matches, so to say. You have to be at the highest of your abilities from the first point."

After the match against 2019 Finals winner Tsitsipas, Djokovic will also face 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev and world No. 7 Andrey Rublev this week in the Red Group of the 2022 ATP Finals. The Serb is chasing his sixth title at the season-ending championships.

