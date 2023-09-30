"Novak Djokovic is the GOAT of tennis" - Golfer Ludvig Aberg appreciates Serb's presence at Ryder Cup 2023

Golfer Ludvig Aberg recently gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic watching the tee-off on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Friday (September 29).

Djokovic had initially flown to Rome to participate in an All-Star match, that also included the likes of Gareth Bale and Carlos Sainz. The Serb, however, chose to hang around a little longer to watch the action at the team event.

"I'm going to stay for a few days just because I need to see the tee-off on Friday, 7 a.m., I heard the atmosphere is electric, everyone is talking about the noise and the incredible vibe that you get to feel. So I'm gonna be there for that and just enjoy fantastic golf," he told Golf Channel a few days ago.

Against that background, Ludvig Abert expressed his delight at having Novak Djokovic attend this week's Ryder Cup. The Swede also revealed that he had the chance to greet the Serb after the opening day's proceedings were over.

He then proclaimed him to be the greatest tennis player of all time, while claiming that Team Europe was elated to have him as a supporter.

"I saw him a little bit, actually. But I got a high five at the end of the round, and it was pretty cool. It was really special. Obviously, he is the GOAT of tennis, and to see him here supporting us, I think everyone really appreciates," Aberg said.

The 23-year-old teamed up with Norway's Viktor Hovland to beat Team USA's Max Homa and Brian Harman by a scoreline of 4 and 3 (i.e. the match ended after hole no. 15). The duo game marked Aberg's first Ryder Cup outing.

He asserted later that it was a very special moment for him to represent Team Europe.

"It’s a dream come true for me to play here. To get the first point on the board, that’s the most important thing for us," Adberg said.

Novak Djokovic enjoyed his Ryder Cup All-Star game outing, to play Paris Masters next

Novak Djokovic tees off at the All-Star game

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, had a bash at this week's Ryder Cup. The Serb partnered with Kipp Popert at the celebrity game preceding the 96-year-old competition and displayed a great aptitude for golf. The 36-year-old's swing was quite impressive, too, going by the videos that surfaced on the internet later.

During the event, Djokovic enthralled the Italian crowd by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'Siu' celebration while hitting a drive on par 3. He did miss the mark on one of his drives, though, and attempted, much to everyone's amusement, to get the ball out of the bushy roughs of the Marco Simone golf course.

The 24-time Major winner is expected to resume his practice for the last few tournaments of the year shortly. He will most likely play at the 2023 Paris Masters, which begins on October 30.

