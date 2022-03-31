"Novak Djokovic is going through a difficult time but he will always remain my idol; he is the one I feel closest to among the Big-3" - Flavio Cobolli

Up-and-coming teenage sensation Flavio Cobolli revealed in a recent interview that Novak Djokovic is his childhood idol. The Italian further remarked that he liked the World No. 1 over both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal because his playstyle appealed more to him than theirs.

The World No. 165 won his maiden title on the Challenger Tour at the ATP 80 Zadar Open on Sunday, defeating World No. 337 Daniel Michalski in the final in straight sets. Speaking in an interview with Tennis World Italia afterwards, the 19-year-old touched on the inspiration for his decision to pursue a career in tennis.

ATP Challenger Tour @ATPChallenger



Flavio Cobolli gets past Daniel Michalski 6-4, 6-2 in Zadar to win hist first career singles title!



Cobolli, who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 8 on the Juniors circuit, noted that much like Djokovic, he too liked to play defensively and cover the court to then take control of proceedings by counter-attacking. The Italian also added that he preferred World No. 13 Taylor Fritz among the Next Gen players.

"Novak Djokovic is my idol. He is going through a difficult time, but he will always remain my idol. He is the one I feel closest to among the Big-3 because we both like to defend and counter-attack," Cobolli said. "Also, we both return well. Of the Next Gen players, on the other hand, I really like [Taylor] Fritz."

Now that he has had his first Challenger title out of the way, the teenage sensation noted that he has his sights set on qualifying for next year's Australian Open and breaking into the Top 100. While Cobolli's long-term goals were to become a mainstay on the ATP Tour, the World No. 165 disclosed that his biggest dream was to triumph at Roland Garros at least once in his career.

"My goal is to qualify for the Australian Open and get to the Top 100. Even qualifying for the Next Gen in Milan would be a dream. In the long term, however, the goal is to arrive and stay on the Tour as much as possible," Cobolli said. "[But the main dream is to] win Roland Garros."

Novak Djokovic returns to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic will play his second tournament of the year at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will look to win his first title of the year at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The World No. 1 has only played one tournament in 2022 so far - the Dubai Tennis Championships - where he won two matches and lost in the quarterfinals to Jiri Vesely.

Being a two-time winner at the ATP 1000 event, the Serb will begin his quest for a third against a strong line-up that is expected to feature eight of the top ten players in the ATP rankings.

Only Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berretini are the top stars that will be missing in action, the former is missing the tournament due to a rib stress fracture and the latter due to a hand injury. It will also be interesting to see whether the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be World No. 1 or not by the time the tournament kicks off on April 10.

Daniil Medvedev has already reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters, and a win against Hubert Hurkacz will be enough for the Russian to reclaim the top spot from Djokovic once again.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan