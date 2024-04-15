Andy Roddick bemoaned Novak Djokovic not receiving a warning for his controversial exchange at the Monte-Carlo Masters while highlighting the contrary treatment given to Holger Rune.

Djokovic bowed out of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters with a semifinal defeat to Casper Ruud on Saturday, April 13. During a tense moment at 3-4 in the final set, the Serb lashed out at one of the spectators.

"Shut the f*ck up," he yelled.

Despite the heated exchange though, Novak Djokovic wasn’t given a warning – a decision that did not sit well with several within the tennis world, including Andy Roddick. It is worth noting that just a day before the World No. 1’s outburst, Holger Rune, too, had a tense exchange with the Monte-Carlo Masters crowd.

In the second set of his quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner, the Dane was hit with a time violation warning. The crowd’s boos that followed added fuel to the fire. Rune gestured at them to quiet down with his hands, for which he was slapped with an “unsportsmanlike” conduct warning by the chair umpire. The decision was frowned upon by the tennis world, with many claiming that such a gesture was not worthy of the warning.

Highlighting the issue, Andy Roddick said:

"Just generally surprising when Rune got called for pretty much nothing. Shouldn’t be controversial to suggest that someone gets a warning when they loudly tell the crowd to shut the f*ck up repeatedly …. Do you disagree?" he wrote on X, responding to a fan.

"I wouldn't have expected not to get a warning" - Andy Roddick defends himself after backlash for his stance on Novak Djokovic's Monte-Carlo Masters behavior

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Andy Roddick reportedly called out the seeming leniency shown toward Novak Djokovic during his appearance on the Tennis Channel. The American also admitted that he, himself, acted out similarly at times in his career.

"I don't care who it is, Novak or anyone else, they should get a warning for swearing at the crowd. Novak swore three times and didn't get one warning," he reportedly said on Tennis Channel.

Taking note of the reported remark, a fan pointed out Andy Roddick’s alleged hypocrisy, highlighting that he was “poorly tempered” during his professional days.

"No self-awareness. @andyroddick is a very small child. Still. And forever."

The American responded by defending his stance while calling out the seeming distortion of his actual remarks.

"I literally started the conversation by saying I know I didn’t behave well in my career. I also wouldn’t have expected not to get a warning had I repeatedly shouted at the crowd to shut the f*ck up ……. Self-awareness not a problem," he doubled down on X.

