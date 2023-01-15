Roberto Carballes Baena reckons he has a few tricks up his sleeve that could help him against Novak Djokovic during their first round clash at the 2023 Australian Open.

Carballes Baena and Djokovic will lock horns on Tuesday as the Serb prepares his assault on a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title. The World No. 75 has been handed the toughest draw possible in the form of nine-time champion Djokovic. However, he believes that playing the legendary Serb at Rod Laver Arena could be a useful and positive experience for him.

“For sure, it is something that when I saw the draw, it was tough in one way,” Carballes Baena told ATPTour.com. “But in the other way it’s a very good experience for me. I think (Rod Laver Arena is) one of the best courts in the world, so I will try to enjoy, I will try to give my best, and I will try to do a good match.”

This will be the second time the Spaniard will face Djokovic at a Grand Slam, with their first meeting taking place at the 2019 US Open, which the Serb won 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Carballes Baena recalled being struck by a bad bout of nerves during the initial phase of that match. He says that he will be better off this time, as he is a bit more acclimated to the Serb:

“The first five, 10 minutes, I was a little bit nervous. It was very different. It was like a movie. It is like they have a (clapper), and you have to start to play now. But after five or 10 minutes you start to focus on your game, try to give your best,” Carballes Baena said.

He continued:

“I think maybe I know him a little bit more than the first time. I saw him so many times on TV, but I didn’t play against him. I know that he’s very good in everything, but I think I have more of an idea how to play. It’s a special match. … I will try to give my best, and I will try to have some chances.”

The Spaniard is now a lot more familiar with Djokovic's game, as the two often practice together when the latter is in Marbella. Highlighting the quality of the Serb's versatile game, Carballes Baena said that he's now well-versed with how Djokovic operates:

“For me it’s great. It’s something very good. I try to play with the best players and he’s probably one of the best of history,” Carballes Baena said. “You try to learn about his shots, his shots are very clean. He plays very good from everywhere. He serves very good, he returns unbelievable, he has a good backhand, so he’s very, very good in everything.”

Djokovic is 5-0 on the season, winning the Adelaide 1 title last week.

Novak Djokovic looking to extend incredible win streak in Australia

Novak Djokovic practicing ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not lost in Australia since losing to Hyeon Chung in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open. Since then, he has amassed 34 straight wins in the country, collecting five titles, including three Australian Opens.

With his eyes firmly set on a tenth Australian Open, the mighty Serb will leave no stone unturned to get his hands on the title next fortnight. So, it's quite likely Carballes Baena would stop the Serb juggernaut, who's looking to continue his incredible winning streak Down Under.

