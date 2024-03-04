Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and others have been hilariously nominated for high-profile awards in the Golden Racket Awards for the 2023 season - a series of mock awards presented by the ATP.

The ATP released a new promo video at the beginning of the year, where several players acted out a spoof kit that delighted tennis fans on social media. The skit was very well-received, so much so that the men's tennis body has decided to capitalize on its popularity even further.

In the skit, it is shown that the tennis season is actually scripted from the very beginning, and that players themselves are really actors who put on a role in front of the cameras for the fans. For instance, Djokovic goes by "Bert Critchley" in his real life, while Murray is "Fraser McKnight" behind the scenes.

For their stunning performances in the 2023 season, the ATP has now nominated the duo for the Best Actor Award, along with Gael Monfils (going by "Peter Arthur") and Casper Ruud (going by "Thomas Johnson").

Expand Tweet

Djokovic also earned a Best Original Song Award nomination for 'Hear the Shirt Rip'. Dominic Thiem (going by "Maxi Ocean"), Grigor Dimitrov (going by "Slicey Roberts) and Andrey Rublev (going by "Tim Styles") were nominated as well.

Expand Tweet

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Frances Tiafoe (going by "Bradley Washington"), Holger Rune (going by "Leo Riley") and Taylor Fritz (going by "Harrison Bloom") have all been nominated.

Expand Tweet

Finally, the Best Storyline Award will be contested between Djokovic, Murray, Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz (going by "Charlie Garcia"). Djokovic has been nominated for his achievement of reaching 24 Grand Slam titles - the most in the Open Era by any player.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Murray, Dimitrov and Alcaraz have been selected for their parts in playing a six-hour match at the Australian Open, getting back into the top 15 and for winning the Wimbledon title respectively.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray will all be in action next at Indian Wells

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

On the tennis side of things, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray will all be in action next at the Indian Wells Open, the season's first ATP Masters 1000. They will be joined in the desert by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune.

Djokovic is a five-time winner at the event, while Alcaraz is the defending champion at the tournament. In the Serb's absence last year, the World No. 2 defeated Medvedev in the final to win his first title at Indian Wells.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis