"He's such a great player, it's sad that some people might remember him in this way"- Naomi Osaka on Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco

Naomi Osaka is gearing up for her title defense at the 2022 Australian Open, which gets underway on January 17. The four-time Grand Slam champion will take on Colombian rising star Camila Osorio in the opening round on Monday.

During her pre-tournament press conference, Osaka was asked to comment on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy that has threatened to derail the Serb's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

After arriving in Melbourne with a medical exemption, Djokovic's visa was deemed invalid by the Border Force before it was reinstated by the Federal Circuit Court. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, however, revoked the Serb's visa once again earlier this week and Djokovic has approached the court to challenge the decision.

Speaking about the issue, Naomi Osaka said her opinion wouldn't make any difference to the situation and if anything, might only stir up even more controversy. She did, however, admit it was "sad" that these events might overshadow the Serb's on-court achievements.

"Honestly for me, I don't really think my thoughts are important," Osaka said. "I know one person's opinion isn't going to change anything, it's just going to cause more controversy. I think it's an unfortunate situation. He's such a great player, it's sad that some people might remember him in this way. But I also think it's not up to tennis players but up to the government how Australia is deciding to handle it."

The 13th seed then spoke about her own expectations ahead of the first Slam of the year. She explained that starting the season strongly in Melbourne would help her build momentum for the rest of the year.

"I would say that playing in the Australian Open means a lot to me," she said. "It's not the first Slam that I won, but I feel starting the year off here really kind of builds momentum throughout the year. I also think there's a different feeling I get when I come to Australia. Everyone is really warm and welcoming. I just remember all the tough battles that I've had here. It's definitely a very positive feeling."

"I am a little bit nervous about having that 'defending champion' title on me" - Naomi Osaka

During her presser, the Japanese reflected on how being the defending champion comes with added pressure. She pointed out that she hasn't been able to defend her previous three Grand Slam titles, hence she primarily wants to focus on playing well during the upcoming fortnight.

"I think I've been defending champion like three times before that, and I've clearly never been able to defend it," the World No. 14 said. "But I think there's of course added pressure. You always think about it more often than not."

"But for me, I just want to come into this tournament playing well. I think that bottom line if I play well, I'll be able to get far. I am a little bit nervous about having that 'defending champion' title on me, but like this is a whole new year and it's technically a whole new tournament," she added.

Naomi Osaka also revealed that she never looks at how a draw may pan out. The Japanese insisted that her sole focus was her first-round match.

"I'm the type of person that I don't look at the draw. I only look at the person I'm going to play. I was literally out somewhere yesterday and someone told me about Barty. Don't tell me about anything past that. I'm just trying to get past the first round," she said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram