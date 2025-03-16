Novak Djokovic hangs out with $100,000,000-worth Hollywood actress at Eva Longoria's birthday party ahead of Miami Open

Novak Djokovic celebrated Eva Longoria's birthday along with famed Hollywood star Jessica Alba and Mark Anthony among others in Miami. Djokovic took some time off of his hectic tour schedule to have a relaxing time with his friends ahead of the Miami Open, which is set to commence on March 21, 2025.

The Serb has had a difficult season so far, starting with a major injury blow during the Australian Open this year. He resumed his season with the Qatar Open, after a brief break to recover from his injury. However, he hasn't been able to make any major impact with back-to-back first-round exits from his last two tournaments.

As he looks to revive his past form, he took a refreshing break to enjoy with his $100,000,000-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) friend Alba on the occasion of Eva Longoria's birthday, who turned 50 on March 15, 2025. The 24-time Gland Slam champion was seen posing for a joyful group photo along with other A-listers as the birthday girl posted a clip of them on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot via @evalongoria on Instagram

Novak Djokovic will look to make a comeback with the Miami Open, in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam title. He will appear at this year's French Open with a striking outfit.

Novak Djokovic in standout look for the French Open 2025

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 French Open- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic will strive to reclaim dominance at the 2025 Roland Garros (French Open) in a striking red outfit, resembling the red clay court of the tournament. In continuation of his remarkable partnership with designer sportswear brand Lacoste, he is ready to set foot on the French soil in his signature reds.

A tennis news source named 'Olly Tennis' took to X and posted insights on the Serb's fit for the clay season.

Last year, his run at the Phillippe Chatrier Centre Court ended on a very positive note. After putting up a stellar performance at the 2024 French Open, he had to withdraw from the quarterfinals against Casper Ruud due to an injury. However, the Serb was quick to make a comeback at the Paris Olympics which took place on the same court and defeated Carlos Alcaraz to claim his maiden singles gold medal at the Olympics.

He will look to continue the same form in this edition of Roland Garros while trying to avoid any possibility of injuries in the future.

