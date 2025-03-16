Novak Djokovic's outfit for French Open 2025 revealed

Novak Djokovic’s outfit for the upcoming clay season, including the French Open, has been revealed. In continuation with his long-time apparel partner Lacoste, the Serb will once again wear red.

The three-time French Open winner will step onto the Parisian courts for the 20th time in the 2025 edition. It will be a special visit for him this year, as he achieved his Olympic gold glory last year on the same courts.

Djokovic's outfit for the clay season is built on the same design he wore at the Australian Open earlier this year. The familiar red theme has been brought again, complementing the iconic red clay courts of Paris.

The outfits are in two colors: a bright red polo t-shirt with dark crimson horizontal and vertical stripes on the sides, and the other one is orange with white stripes. They are both paired with white shorts and red-white wristbands.

After having a stellar run at the Australian Open, before withdrawing from the semifinals due to a hamstring injury, the 37-year-old has had two poor tournaments since. He quickly recovered from the injury and returned to the court in Qatar, where Matteo Berrettini defeated him in straight sets in his opening match after a first-round bye.

Following the defeat in Qatar, Djokovic played at the Indian Wells Masters but was again knocked out in the second round by Botic van de Zandschulp in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 1-6.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will aim to break from his string of losses. He has always thrived on the big stage, where the best-of-five sets format plays to his strengths. Therefore, the French Open could be the perfect stage for him to turn his form around.

Novak Djokovic’s dream run at French Open and Paris Olympics in 2024

Novak Djokovic holding his Gold medal - Source: Getty

In 2024, the French Open was the first of the two Grand Slams before the Olympics. It was important for Novak Djokovic to perform to the best of his abilities in Paris, as after two months, the Olympics were going to be held on the same Parisian courts.

Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros by defeating the Argentine clay court specialist Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 16 in five sets. During the match, the Serbian injured himself but still managed to win somehow.

Djokovic gave a walkover in the quarterfinals to Casper Ruud, allowing him to advance to the next round. The Serb went under a knee surgery and was back on the court within a month, competing at Wimbledon. He made it to the finals, where he lost to Alcaraz in three straight sets.

Just a few days later, Novak Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the Gold medal match in straight sets. He completed his long-awaited dream of winning a gold medal most fittingly. Returning to Paris would bring back a lot of memories for him, which could enable him to create some magic on the court for one more time.

