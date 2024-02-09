Novak Djokovic's outfit for French Open 2024 revealed

Novak Djokovic is set to defend his 2023 French Open title this year. The 2024 edition of the tournament kicks off on May 26.

Djokovic has enjoyed immense success on the terre battue during his career. Since making his debut at Roland Garros in 2005, the 36-year-old has won three titles, finished runner-up four times, and ended his campaign in the semifinals on five different occasions.

The 24-time Major winner's Lacoste outfit for this year's French Open recently surfaced on social media. He will be sporting an attire with different shades of red; while his t-shirt's chest is crimson red, the torso is maroon. The sides of the shirt and the shorts, meanwhile, are deep burgundy.

For what it's worth, the design of Novak Djokovic's outfit is in stark contrast with his 2023 US Open and 2024 Australian Open attires. Both of the above Lacoste t-shirts didn't have separate color divisions for their chest and torso.

Coincidentally, the World No. 1 has worn red at the French Open on various occasions. The Serb first took to the color during his first title run on the terre battue in 2016, donning a Uniqlo deep red t-shirt.

Djokovic then wore red shorts during his campaign in 2018, which ended unceremoniously as he was upset in four sets by Marco Cecchinato in the quarterfinals. Two years later, he switched to Lacoste as he sported a red t-shirt with white stripes as he finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal.

The 2021 edition of the French Open saw Djokovic wear a similar shirt, as he exacted revenge on Nadal in the semifinals before winning his second Major title in Paris. The Serb continued his trend of sporting red in 2022 and 2023, winning his third Roland Garros title in the latter year.

Novak Djokovic to make his return to Indian Wells Masters in March

BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic is set to play at the Indian Wells Masters for the first time since 2019. The Serb is a five-time champion in the Palm Springs, having won titles in 2008, 2011, and 2014-16.

The 24-time Major winner will be eager to hit a rich vein of form during the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, as he has not enjoyed a great 2024 season for his standards. He went 2-1 in his singles matches for Team Serbia at the United Cup and also lost to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals — which marked the first time in 11 outings that he had dropped a last-four match in Melbourne.

Following his campaign Down Under, Djokovic sat out of Davis Cup duty to go on a vacation with his family in Italy. He will be one of the firm favorites to go all the way in Indian Wells now that he has recharged his batteries.

