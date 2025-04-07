Novak Djokovic health update: Serb confirms doctor visit ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters after Miami struggle

Novak Djokovic opened up about the struggles he has been facing due to his eye infection before resuming his season with the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb was seen with a swelled-up eye last week during the finals of the 2025 Miami Open, where he faced heartbreak against Jakub Mensik. Back then, he hesitated to open up about the cause of the eye issue.

The 37-year-old delivered a stellar performance in Miami after he defeated a lineup of youngsters in the tournament without dropping a set. Even after the weather delayed the finals, he put up a show of great courage but succumbed to the fighting spirit of Mensik.

In an interview with TNT Sports on 6 April 2025, Djokovic contemplated if his Monte Carlo run would be successful, as he still did not feel his best due to the persisting issue with his eye. He is also being closely observed by a doctor and hopes to be fit enough to partake in the tournament.

"Unfortunately, it started in semifinals day in Miami and so I did struggle with it in the finals. But it's calming down, I guess. I mean, I'm visiting the doctor later today, so let's see, should be okay for the for the first round here," he said.

In addition to that, Djokovic also weighed in on not being prepared enough for the clay swing as he was still adjusting to it.

"I have a few more days until the eventual first round. I am still trying to get used to the clay; still managing a few things health wise. Hopefully I'll be ready. I didn't have much time to get used to this tournament, so my expectations are not really high for the result here,” Novak Djokovic added.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has had a stellar record on the surface in the past.

Novak Djokovic's clay domination

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Paris Olympics- Source: Getty

Even though realistically, it is unlikely for Novak Djokovic to regain his former glory, the Serb has demonstrated exemplary performance in earlier seasons. He outshines his contemporaries with an 80.6% win record on the surface, including 20 title wins, which includes 11 Masters 100 titles and three French Open wins.

In Monte Carlo specifically, Djokovic defeated the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, in 2013 for his first title, and his second one came in quick succession in 2015.

The quest for his 100th ATP title still continues as he is expected to deliver a strong performance in his upcoming tournament.

