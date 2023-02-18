Novak Djokovic hilariously reacts to meme about the 'Djokovic multiverse' featuring his lookalikes Thibaut Courtois, Nikola Tesla and others

Novak Djokovic recently responded to a meme about the 'Djokovic multiverse,' which included Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Nikola Tesla, and other famous personalities.

An Instagram post featuring the lookalikes of the Serbian tennis legend was recently shared by a meme account. Thibaut Courtois, Nikola Tesla, Robert De Niro, Jesulin De Ubrique, Michael Engler, Pepe Imaz, Jaroslav Levinsky, and Melendi were among Djokovic's dopplegangers in the post.

The post quickly made its way to the 2023 Australian Open champion, who reacted with amusement on his Instagram stories, using a string of laughing emojis.

Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories,

Journalist Matt Trollope believes Novak Djokovic can break Monica Seles and Margaret Court's records at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic pictured with the 2023 Australian Open trophy.

Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park in January, winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and shattering Stefanos Tsitsipas' Grand Slam dream in a one-sided final. The 35-year-old swept to a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory at Rod Laver Arena to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking.

Journalist Matt Trollope recently discussed Djokovic's historic victory on the AO Show podcast, stating that the Serb has already surpassed the record for the longest winning streak.

"He came into the tournament with a 21 match unbeaten run, that started in 2019, and went on to win, playing all his matches on Rod Laver Arena, which puts him at 28. He surpassed his previous run of 22 victories, then beat Andre Agassi and Martina Hingis who were second with 25, and also overtook Monica Seles' 26 to hold the record himself," Trollope said.

Trollope then predicted that Novak Djokovic would eventually break Monica Seles' record winning streak of 33 matches at the Rod Laver Arena, as well as Margaret Court's all-time record of 37 matches (which she registered from 1960 to 1968).

"Monica Seles, I can’t remember if this is Open Era or Melbourne Park specific, but she won 33 matches in a row. Novak, currently on 28, could surpass that with a great run next year; a quarterfinal victory would see him equal that," he said.

"If you go back even further. Margaret Court had a winning streak of 37 matches from 1960 to 1968. That’s pre-Open Era and pre-Melbourne Park, but that is the all-time record. That would take him two Australian Open," he added.

Novak Djokovic will next compete at the 2023 ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, which will be held from February 27 to March 4. He will be looking to lift his sixth title in Dubai.

