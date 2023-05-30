Novak Djokovic to be hit with formal complaint from Kosova Tennis Federation for controversial French Open message: Reports

The Kosova Tennis Federation will launch a formal complaint against Novak Djokovic for the controversial message he wrote on a camera at the 2023 French Open.

The Serb stirred up controversy when he wrote "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence," in Serbian on the camera following his opening round victory against Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) on Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open.

In the message, the Serb addressed the ongoing conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. On Monday, May 29, clashes between Serb protesters and around 25 NATO peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo resulted in injuries to the soldiers.

The tension arose after ethnic Albanians attempted to move to their offices following elections that were boycotted by Serbs, who are the majority in the region. Despite Kosovo's independence being recognized by several countries worldwide, Serbia has refused to do so, considering the region part of itself.

This ongoing conflict has resulted in violence and unrest, with both sides unwilling to compromise.

Novak Djokovic has faced criticism for his recent message and the Kosovo Tennis Federation has declared that they will be seeking disciplinary action against the former World No. 1 from both the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the French Open organizers.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



apnews.com/article/kosovo… Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence” on the camera after his win today at #RG23 as tensions flare up anew in the region.

In 2008, the 22-time Grand Slam champion also came under criticism for his statement - "Kosovo is Serbia."

"I am not holding back, I would do it again" - Novak Djokovic on his controversial camera note at French Open

The Serb pictured at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic remained steadfast in his stance on the ongoing conflict between Kosovo and Serbia. Despite facing objections on social media, the Serb has reiterated that he would stand by his words again.

Djokovic also stated that the French Open organizers had not approached him regarding his camera message.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen – I heard that there have been many objections on social media – whether I will be punished … I am not holding back, I would do it again," he said in his post-match press conference.

Djokovic will next face Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday, May 31. The Hungarian recently defeated Hugo Grenier 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the French Open.

Djokovic has emerged victorious in all four of their previous meetings on tour. Their most recent clash was at the 2021 Paris Masters where Djokovic won in three sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes