Novak Djokovic is hitting the ball better than everyone else at Australian Open, says Paul McNamee, highlights "out of character" part of Serb's game

With all the title contenders and challengers having showcased their games so far, Novak Djokovic's ball striking has looked second to none at the 2023 Australian Open, believes former doubles world no. 1 Paul McNamee. While the Australian felt that the nine-time champion looked impressive in his first-round match, he also believed the Serb's style of play was "out of character."

Djokovic made light work of his campaign opener at the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday, beating Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. The Serb wore heavy strapping around his left hamstring throughout the match, but showed no signs of discomfort or the need to receive treatment for the injury.

"Displaying a heavily taped leg to protect a hamstring strain, Djokovic put on an impressive display of ball striking," McNamee wrote in a column for WAtoday. "We’ve seen all the players now, and already we can say no one is hitting the ball better than Djokovic."

The Serbian great admitted post-match that while the hamstring injury is not yet alarming, it is 'not ideal' either, as things stand. McNamee believes the injury scare contributed to Djokovic's "little too impressive" ball striking, which was a result of him being unwilling to engage in long rallies to protect the hamstring.

The former Wimbledon doubles champion feels the Serb wanting to end points quickly and not engage in long rallies is against his character.

"I wonder if it was actually a little too impressive, as he threw caution to the wind and was not really willing to engage in long rallies, something a little out of character for the nine-time champion of this tournament," McNamee opined. "Post match, Djokovic admitted the injury watch is 'not ideal'."

While the 21-time Grand Slam champion still awaits his second-round opponent, the winner of the match between Enzo Couacaud and Hugo Dellien, McNamee believes his first big challenge is likely to present itself in the third round with a potential clash against Grigor Dimitrov.

"He is likely to face his first real test in the third round against position 89, seeded Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time grand slam semi-finalist who is in good form," the 68-year-old further wrote.

"Most special court in my life" - Novak Djokovic after 1R at Australian Open 2023

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion in ation at the 2023 Australian Open.

After registering a comfortable victory on Rod Laver Arena in what was his first competitive match on the iconic court since winning the 2021 Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic called the court the "most special" one of his career.

The Australian Open is his most successful Grand Slam tournament and he is bidding for a 10th title at the Melbourne Major, which will make him just the second man in history to win the same Grand Slam tournament at least 10 times.

"Definitely this court is the most special court in my life, couldn't ask for a better start to the tournament, so thank you for your support - I appreciate it," the nine-time champion said in his on-court interview.

The world no. 5 has now won 22 consecutive matches at the Australian Open, a streak that began at the 2019 Australian Open. He has won his last 35 matches in Australia, which also includes his title-winning run at the Adelaide International 1 a couple of weeks ago.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes