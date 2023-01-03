Novak Djokovic might have been treated poorly by the Australian government last year, detaining the Serb for a week in Melbourne before deporting him from the country just before his title defense at the Australian Open.

But the 21-time Grand Slam champion, magnanimous as ever, holds no grudges whatsoever and just wants to focus on the positives this time around. Speaking at his press conference after the 6-3, 6-2 win over Constant Lestienne in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, the World No. 5 was asked about his feelings about returning to Melbourne in the coming days.

Djokovic dismissed any talk that he was focusing on the events that transpired last year, noting that he did not believe in giving attention to the "negative." Instead, the 35-year-old was happy about the present, enjoying the warm reception he has received from fans in Adelaide over the past few days.

"There is no reason to focus on -- what you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that's what I'll attract, so I don't want to do that. I don't hold a grudge," Djokovic said. "I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports, and spread good energy."

"I was looking forward to it, because if I was not looking forward to coming to Australia, I wouldn't be here. I want to be here. I'm glad that I received so far the reception that I wished for. The overall experience up to this moment is very positive," he added.

The former World No. 1 also declared that he had no expectations in Melbourne, noting that he was sticking to his progress at his current tournament for the moment.

"I don't have any expectations. I just try to stay in the moment. Now my focus is on here, on Adelaide, try to do well in this tournament. Obviously Melbourne, Grand Slam, it's different," he said. "Obviously so many players, both on the women and men's side."

While Novak Djokovic does hope that he is well received in Melbourne when he steps on to court once more after last year's controversy, the absence of any such measures will not do anything to dent the Serb's confidence.

"I'll be there also a week before my first match, as I normally do, training, getting used to the slight difference in the conditions and the speed of the court, and let's see," Djokovic said. "I mean, I hope that I'll be received well. That's what I'm hoping for, but I don't have any expectations."

"The people that I encountered, everybody was very welcoming" - Novak Djokovic on enjoying time in Adelaide so far

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Novak Djokovic also spoke about how he has been treated so far in Adelaide during the press conference, revealing that everyone he has encountered until now has been "very welcoming" towards him.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion remains thankful to such fans, stating that such a display of positive emotions makes him feel great, which in turn reflects on his game on the court.

"Every experience and every day that I had so far my visit this year was positive. The people that I encountered on the beach or in restaurants or wherever I was kind of roaming around the city or of course here at the tennis, everybody was very welcoming," Djokovic said.

"I can say only thank you, and I feel great. That obviously reflects on my tennis and my game, the way I feel on the court, because that's something I want to focus on. That is the reason why I'm here, and hopefully it can stay that way," he added.

