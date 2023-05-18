Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune’s 2023 Italian Open campaigns have been positive for both, believes Patrick McEnroe.

Djokovic and Rune locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Wednesday, May 17. The Dane put on an impressive display to clinch his second straight victory over Djokovic (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) after his previous heroics in the 2022 Paris Masters final.

In doing so, Holger Rune has managed to convince John McEnroe’s brother Patrick that he is a “big time” title contender at the upcoming 2023 French Open, where he is the defending quarterfinalist.

“I’ve been saying all along… @holgerrune2003 is a big time contender @rolandgarros,” Patrick McEnroe said after the 20-year-old victory over Novak Djokovic.

Rune has had an impressive clay-court season so far. He made the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and went on to defend his BMW Open title in Munich a week later.

Holger Rune suffered an early loss at the Madrid Open, but he is still in contention for the Italian Open title, having made the semifinals with a victory over defending champion Djokovic.

Patrick McEnroe also opined that the Serb’s negative outcome was “exactly” what he needed ahead of the claycourt Major. Djokovic got four highly-competitive matches against Tomas Martin Etcheverrry, Grigor Dimitrov, Camron Norrie, and Holger Rune under his belt.

He will now get a preparation break of at least 10 days before he bids for a third French Open title and his 23rd Grand Slam.

“That being said…. @DjokerNole got EXACTLY what he needed this week in Rome….. CAN NOT WAIT,” The former American tennis player wrote.

"I always like my chances in Grand Slams" – Novak Djokovic after defeat to Holger Rune in 2023 Italian Open QF

The Serb at the 2023 Italian Open

Despite his poor form and injury struggles of late, Novak Djokovic stated that he is confident about his chances at the upcoming French Open.

The Serb said that he always has an advantage when contesting Grand Slams, due to the best-of-five format.

“I know I can always play better. I always like my chances in Grand Slams against anybody on any surface, best-of-five. Let's see how it goes," he said after his Italian Open loss.

The two-time French Open champion stated that he will be utilizing the off days to work on his physical and technical aspects.

“Definitely am looking forward to working on various aspects of my game, of my body, hopefully getting myself in 100% shape. That's the goal,” he said. “Just training and getting ready for the most important tournament of the clay season for me.”

