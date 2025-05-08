Novak Djokovic Hublot Big Bang luxury watch: Price, where to buy & everything you need to know about Serb's limited edition release

Novak Djokovic's wristwear sponsor, Hublot, recently collaborated with the Serb to release a special edition of watches that have been created using the parts of his previously used rackets. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has since gone public with the price of the watch.

Over the last few years, Djokovic has solidified his claim as the greatest male tennis player of all time, as far as statistics are concerned. The 24-time Major winner holds the Open-era record for most Majors and most Masters-level titles - a testament to his dominance and influence in the sport.

In a bid to celebrate his legacy, Hublot recently rolled out a "limited edition" of its "Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic", which incorporated composite materials from the 37-year-old's HEAD tennis rackets and Lacoste polo T-shirts from the past. The matte blue watch promotes sustainability and recycling with the above premise and has been priced on the luxury brand's website at a hefty $52,700.

Some other interesting details of the Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic watch include multiple hues of blue, obtained from the different blue polo shirts that the former World No. 1 wore en route to many of his triumphs in 2023, and a green colored push button that resembles the color of a tennis ball.

The limited edition watch's case has a diameter of 42mm, a thickness of 14.5mm, and is waterproof up to 100 metres. The bezel, the crown, and the hands of the clock, meanwhile, are all silver colored, which is a nice contrast to the rest of the elements that are different shades of blue. The Serb has been Hublot's brand ambassador since 2021 and has worn several hi-fi watches by the Swiss watchmaker during his matches over the years.

Novak Djokovic on the values behind his limited edition Hublot watch: "We took some time to make it reflect that"

The Serb won his most recent Major title at the US Open 2023 | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic spoke brightly of the virtues that represent the Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic watch earlier this week. Impressed by the watchmakers' "craftsmanship", he related their trade to his pursuit of tennis greatness while unpacking the "true beauty" of possessing such a unique timepiece.

"To me, that is the true beauty of having a master timepiece on your wrist — when the time softly nudges you and doesn’t burden you by its weight,” the Serb said (via wwd.com). “When we designed [this watch], we took quite some time to make it reflect that."

"Not to be too philosophical, but I can compare my relationship with time with the values of watchmakers. It is all about craftsmanship. Once I mastered my craft and established myself on and off the court as a top competitor, I realized that I also mastered the time," he added.

The World No. 6, meanwhile, recently withdrew from the Italian Open, where he won the title six times (2008, 2011, 2014-15, 2020, 2022) in his career. He is next scheduled to play at the French Open later this month.

