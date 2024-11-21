Novak Djokovic & Hublot launch $52,700-worth limited-edition watch containing elements of Serb's tennis gear from key matches

Novak Djokovic unveiled his limited edition watch in collaboration with luxury watchmaker Hublot. The unique Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic model is worth $52,700 and is made of new material from grinding Djokovic's tennis gear.

Djokovic signed as brand ambassador to the Swiss watch brand ahead of the 2021 US Open. He joined a list of elite sportsmen, including Pelé, Kylian Mbappé and Usain Bolt to be associated with Hublot at the time.

Hublot was also one of the brands that stuck by the Serb during his visa debacle in Australia due to his COVID-19 vaccination status in 2022.

The Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic carries the former World No. 1's legacy in the form of more than 25 Head rackets and 30 Lacoste polo shirts worn by him on-court. The rackets and shirts have been crushed into a speckled composite in blue tones that encases the timepiece.

Djokovic was involved in the design process that resulted in a watch that weighs less than a tennis ball - something that the record 10-time Australian Open champion believes is its "true beauty".

“To me, that is the true beauty of having a master timepiece on your wrist — when the time softly nudges you and doesn’t burden you by its weight,” he said as per wwd.com. “When we designed [this watch], we took quite some time to make it reflect that.”

Djokovic also drew parallels between the craftsmanship of watchmaking and mastering the sport.

“Not to be too philosophical, but I can compare my relationship with time with the values of watchmakers. It is all about craftsmanship,” he added. “Once I mastered my craft and established myself on and off the court as a top competitor, I realized that I also mastered the time.”

Djokovic added that the watch was also representative of his 2023 season which saw him win his 22nd, 23rd, and 24th Grand Slam at the Australian Open, French Open and US Open respectively.

“To reach where I am today, it has required extensive work both physically and most importantly, mentally,” he said. “This new watch is an extension of this mindset and represents key moments from my 2023 season, a landmark year in my career. It is a symbol of every game, every moment.”

Since then, Djokovic has also added an Olympic gold medal to the list of his achievements at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Novak Djokovic's luxury watch collection

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards. Image: Getty

Novak Djokovic was honored with the 'Laureus World Sportsman of the Year' for a record-equalling fifth time (tied with Roger Federer). He held the award on-stage rocking a Hublot Spirit of Big Bang All Black Pave 42mm crowned with 50 diamonds. However, the Serb has had a penchant for luxury watches long before his association with Hublot.

Djokovic lifted the 2011 US Open trophy sporting his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver 15703ST as its brand ambassador. In 2015, he wore an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph "The Legacy" as the Shanghai Masters title-winner at the event's presentation ceremony.

Novak Djokovic later signed up with Sieko and released Astron GPS Solar Dual-Time Novak Djokovic limited edition watches. With his partnership with Hublot, the World No. 7 added Big Bang Unico Titanium Ceramic, Ceramic Blue, Cermanic Green and Cermanic Yellow to his collection.

