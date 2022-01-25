Novak Djokovic's sponsor stands with the World No. 1, CEO says the brand values "personal freedom"

Novak Djokovic's visa debacle in Australia has left people across the world polarized, causing many to wonder if public opinion will force his sponsors to abandon the World No. 1. But all those fears have been quelled by Djokovic's watch sponsor, Hublot, after the company's CEO publicly announced his backing of the Serb.

Ricardo Guadalupe, who has been in-charge of the Swiss Luxury watchmaker since 2012, revealed his thoughts on Djokovic's situation in an exclusive chat with Reuters on Monday.

The Serb was permitted to play at the 2022 Australian Open on the basis of a health exemption since he was not vaccinated. But the 20-time Grand Slam champion was deported from Australia on January 16 after his visa was revoked by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. Taking the legal route did not help, as the Federal Court of Australia upheld the cancelation.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl



"The principle of vaccines is that it's something private. We value personal freedom. Everyone can decide. One can be in favour or against. That's our position."

7news.com.au/sport/tennis/d… Djokovic sponsor Hublot says jab a choice"The principle of vaccines is that it's something private. We value personal freedom. Everyone can decide. One can be in favour or against. That's our position." Djokovic sponsor Hublot says jab a choice "The principle of vaccines is that it's something private. We value personal freedom. Everyone can decide. One can be in favour or against. That's our position."7news.com.au/sport/tennis/d…

Guadalupe stressed that vaccines were private matters for an individual, meaning that the decision whether to take them or not was a personal one. He assured the Serb's fans that the brand's views were unwavering in this regard and that Djokovic's existing contract, which began in August 2021, would proceed as agreed upon.

"The principle of vaccines is that it is something private. We [at Hublot] value personal freedom," Guadalupe said. "Everyone can decide. One can be in favor or against. That's [Hublot's] position."

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said he believed Djokovic would make a statement at the end of the AO

"We will define our position then." Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said he believed Djokovic would make a statement at the end of the AO"We will define our position then."

Guadalupe said the brand expected Djokovic to issue an official statement about what transpired Down Under soon. Hublot's CEO added that the Swiss brand will clarify its position soon after, depending on what the 34-year-old had to say.

"We are waiting to see what his position is with regard to all that he went through," Guadalupe said. "We will define our position [after that]."

Most of Novak Djokovic's sponsors have shown unwavering loyalty

Most of Novak Djokovic's sponsors have stood by the Serb in his time of crisis

Ricardo Guadalupe's recent comments are in line with a statement Hublot put out last week. The company declined to comment on Djokovic's "personal decision," pointing out that he was his "own person" and had the freedom to choose his actions.

"Novak Djokovic is his own person. We cannot comment on any of his personal decisions. Hublot will continue its partnership," Hublot's statement read.

The same is true of his other endorsement partners as well. Austria-based Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) released a statement along similar lines. RBI said their partnership with the World No. 1 began (April 2021) long before his scandal in Australia and as a result, did not affect their existing deal.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa



1. Raiffeisen Bank International: This [sponsorship] decision by RBI was made long before the current reporting on Novak Djokovic and his Covid-19 vaccination status, or his participation in the Australian Open. Source: #Djokovic sponsors so far.1. Raiffeisen Bank International: This [sponsorship] decision by RBI was made long before the current reporting on Novak Djokovic and his Covid-19 vaccination status, or his participation in the Australian Open. Source: @Forbes #Djokovic sponsors so far. 1. Raiffeisen Bank International: This [sponsorship] decision by RBI was made long before the current reporting on Novak Djokovic and his Covid-19 vaccination status, or his participation in the Australian Open. Source: @Forbes

His apparel sponsor, Lacoste, was slightly less concrete in its views. A spokesperson for the brand revealed that the clothing company was in the process of "reviewing the events in Australia" and that a decision would be taken soon. But a week has passed without any pull-back from the French brand.

David Rosser @DavidRosser10 "So far, there's no sign Djokovic's sponsors, including French automaker Peugeot, clothing brand Lacoste and Swiss watch maker Hublot, plan to drop him. He has $30 million worth of endorsement deals, according to Forbes, making him among the highest-paid athletes in the world." "So far, there's no sign Djokovic's sponsors, including French automaker Peugeot, clothing brand Lacoste and Swiss watch maker Hublot, plan to drop him. He has $30 million worth of endorsement deals, according to Forbes, making him among the highest-paid athletes in the world."

Also Read Article Continues below

The rest of his partners, such as Peugeot, Asics, NetJets etc., are yet to comment publicly. It is likely they are awaiting a statement for the World No. 1 before arriving at a decision.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala