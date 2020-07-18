Novak Djokovic: "I consider myself a divine soul"

Novak Djokovic is easily one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having established himself as an equal of the current era's other two legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

While Novak Djokovic initially had a lopsided record of 10-21 against his two Big 3 rivals, he has turned the head-to-head in recent times on his way to winning 17 Grand Slams. But Djokovic has never found as much unanimous fan support as the other two, with his opinions on spirituality and pseudoscience constantly dividing opinion.

Novak Djokovic visited the Bosnian Pyramids in Visoko earlier this week, where he enjoyed the company of his host and controversial guru Semir Osmanagic. Djokvoic also also gave an interview on that trip, where he showered effusive praise on Osmanagic.

Now, in a longer video released yesterday as part of the exclusive interview, Novak Djokovic can be seen answering some questions about himself, his spirituality and where he sees himself five years down the line.

Novak Djokovic is grateful for who he is

Novak Djokovic is a firm believer in God and his powers

Novak Djokovic has always had a strong inclination towards religion and spirituality, and the Serb is a proud Orthodox Christian. He also believes in the healing powers of positive emotions, which he reinforced in the interview.

"I don't like to talk too much about myself, but I consider myself and everything as a divine soul. I consider myself a man grateful for everything he is, who wants to realize his thought on this planet and in this life. I am very happy to be healthy, to have a family, success in my great love, and that is the sport of tennis. Overall, I feel is complete," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 also spoke about how everyone should be their own person, and that instead of envying others they should strive to be the truest version of themselves.

When asked what makes him so attached to spirituality, Novak Djokovic answered:

Advertisement

"It's natural, already implanted in us. When you're born you're already spiritual and probably more connected to God. When we're born we have different layers and molds imposed on us and we have to take that with us into life. It's part of our evolution, our development."

I want to live in the present: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with his teammates after winning the 2020 ATP Cup

While Novak Djokovic has attracted criticism lately for hanging out with controversial figures and being tone-deaf about his responsibility as a world icon, there is no doubt about his abilities as a tennis player. Djokovic is the man who broke the duopoly of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and many believe he is firmly on the path to becoming the GOAT.

But perhaps his work with spiritualist Pepe Imaz has left a bigger mark on the Serb than tennis, as he keeps waxing philosophical about love and peace and how he intends to be a free man. Asked where he sees himself in the next five years, Novak Djokovic says,

"I don't know. I don't want to talk too much about it, because I want to live more in the present moment and less in the past and future. I project certain things through prayers, affirmations, visualizations, different things and techniques that can be used to pave the way for a state of mind, body and success. I would be extremely happy and grateful to feel how I feel now in five years. Everything is fine."