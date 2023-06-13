Novak Djokovic created history in Paris after defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final, becoming the first and only male player to win 23 Grand Slam titles. He surpassed Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Major titles and drew level with Serena Williams.

In his winner's speech following his record-breaking triumph, the Serb extended his gratitude towards his coach Goran Ivanisevic and his family for their constant support despite him "torturing" them.

"People don’t know but behind the closed doors I was really torturing you so I really appreciate being my rock, being my support and believing in me. I really appreciate that," he said.

Djokovic's words were backed up by Ivanisevic, who asserted in a press conference that the Serb isn't an "easy guy" to deal with.

“He’s not easy guy, let’s put it this way. He is not easy guy. Especially when something’s not going his way," Ivanisevic said.

Djokovic expanded on his words while talking to the Serbian media. He admitted to being "extremely tiring" and a "handful" during Grand Slams, something that his wife Jelena, his parents, and his coaching team were all aware of.

“Maybe we will go into more detail in a book, mine or Goran’s. I am extremely tiring during Grand Slams, I can be a handful – my team knows it, my wife knows it, my parents know it. They all know that sometimes they need to get out of my way, I radiate this energy that says ‘I want to have time for myself’," Djokovic said.

Djokovic acknowledged his demanding nature and admitted that he expected his team and family to give their best as the path to achieving success wasn't easy.

“I am nervous on the court, demanding off the court. I know myself well and I know what it takes to win one of these trophies, so I expect others to give the maximum of their abilities, for them to stay focused on this mission. That’s why it’s not easy. If it were easy, everybody would do it," he added.

"In order to be this successful, I need to have the support of people around me" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, his wife Jelena, and his kids pose with the 2023 French Open trophy

Novak Djokovic further emphasized the importance of having a strong support system around him in order to achieve success at the Grand Slams.

“In order to be this successful, I need to have the support of people around me. Most of them were here today [at the Roland-Garros final], except for my brothers, but they are with me with their heart," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 expressed a mixture of emotions upon attaining the milestone of 23 Major titles. He acknowledged the weight of contesting history and admitted to the challenges of staying focused amid external expectations.

“It’s hard to describe all the emotions – pride, joy, fulfillment, satisfaction, but relief also. I knew that the history was on the line, it’s hard to isolate yourself from all the noise," he added.

After having won the first two Grand Slams of the year, Novak Djokovic will strive to win his third Major of the season by completing a successful title defense at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes