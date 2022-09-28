Novak Djokovic: "I still want to play tennis even though I achieved pretty much everything"

Novak Djokovic has said ahead of his Tel Aviv Open campaign this week that retirement is not on the anvil despite winning "pretty much everything".

Djokovic, 35, is in Tel Aviv this week after returning to competitive action at the Laver Cup in London last weekend, having not played since Wimbledon. Featuring in the team tournament for the first time in four years, the reigning Wimbledon champion won two of his three matches.

However, his singles loss to Felix-Auger Aliassime on the final day was pivotal, as Team World reeled off three straight wins to win their first Laver Cup. The Serb has now arrived in Tel Aviv, where he's the top seed at the Watergen Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner said in his pre-match press conference that he still has the "passion and hunger" to play at the highest level despite his stellar accomplishments.

“I still want to play tennis even though I achieved pretty much everything that you can achieve in tennis," said Djokovic. "I still have passion and hunger to play at a highest professional level.”

Novak Djokovic will play both singles and doubles - where he will partner the retiring Jonathan Erlich - this week.

"It was the loudest atmosphere I ever experienced" - Novak Djokovic on his previous experience of playing in Israel

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Novak Djokovic is set to play in Israel for the first time in nearly two decades. Explaining his decision to do so, Djokovic said that he wanted to be in action for three consecutive weeks after appearing in the Laver Cup last weekend.

“I was committed to play at Laver Cup, and I also wanted to play for three weeks in a row, so Tel Aviv was a perfect choice for me,” said the Serb. “Also because I haven't been here for a while, and the last time here, I had a fantastic experience.”

In 2006, the then World No. 70 won both his Davis Cup singles in Ramat Hasharon near Tel Aviv - beating Noam Okun and Dudi Sela in straight sets.

Tel Aviv Watergen Open @telavivopen L.Broady vs N.Varona 7:6, 6:1

E.Leshem vs L.Nardi 6:4, 7:6

S.Ilkel vs A.Shevchenko 2:6, 6:4, 6:1

M.Copil vs V.Pospisil 7:5, 6:4

S.Doumbia, F.Reboul vs A.Behar, M.Gonzalez 6:3, 5:7, 10:5

R.Safiullin vs H.Grenier 3:6, 6:4, 6:2

D.Thiem vs L.Djere 5:7, 7:6, 6:4 L.Broady vs N.Varona 7:6, 6:1E.Leshem vs L.Nardi 6:4, 7:6S.Ilkel vs A.Shevchenko 2:6, 6:4, 6:1M.Copil vs V.Pospisil 7:5, 6:4S.Doumbia, F.Reboul vs A.Behar, M.Gonzalez 6:3, 5:7, 10:5R.Safiullin vs H.Grenier 3:6, 6:4, 6:2D.Thiem vs L.Djere 5:7, 7:6, 6:4 ✅ L.Broady vs N.Varona 7:6, 6:1✅ E.Leshem vs L.Nardi 6:4, 7:6✅ S.Ilkel vs A.Shevchenko 2:6, 6:4, 6:1✅ M.Copil vs V.Pospisil 7:5, 6:4✅ S.Doumbia, F.Reboul vs A.Behar, M.Gonzalez 6:3, 5:7, 10:5✅ R.Safiullin vs H.Grenier 3:6, 6:4, 6:2✅ D.Thiem vs L.Djere 5:7, 7:6, 6:4

Reminiscing about that particular occasion, Djokovic said it was the "loudest atmosphere" he had ever experienced.

“It was the loudest atmosphere I ever experienced, very passionate people for sport here. I love to see that,” Djokovic said. “This week is mostly about tennis for me, I hope to play well here and to see a lot of people come to watch my matches.”

The World No. 7 said about playing doubles with Erlich - who is retiring this week:

“He agreed to play with me! It's the other way around. That’s his last tournament, and I am honoured to be next to him on the court at this time, in front of his crowd in his hometown. Hopefully it won't be just one match; we will try to go as far as possible.”

Novak Djokovic's first singles opponent is yet to be decided. The Serb will be in doubles action tonight against Bart Stevens and Sander Arends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far