Defending champion Novak Djokovic faced a difficult battle to reach the Italian Open last 16 as he needed three sets to defeat Grigor Dimitrov and keep his hopes for a seventh title in Rome alive.

The top seed won 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in two hours and 19 minutes on Sunday and will face British No. 1 Cameron Norrie or Marton Fucsovics next as he works to hone his fitness and skills ahead of the French Open later this month.

Following his victory, Novak Djokovic was asked about his ability to perform at his best under pressure in an on-court interview. The World No. 1 replied that at the initial stages of his career, he was unable to win some Grand Slam titles and matches due to pressure. However, he admitted that he ended up learning a lot from those experiences.

"Luckily for me in my career I managed to win more matches than those that I lost when I was facing difficult circumstances. I also lost a lot of matches, particularly in the beginning of my career," he said.

"For a few years, whenever I needed to make that final step or win a Slam, I didn’t manage to do that, so I learned a lot," he added.

The Serb then explained that he gradually grew stronger over time, especially owing to his distinguished rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

"I got stronger because of the rivalries, particularly with [Roger] Federer, [Rafael] Nadal and [Andy] Murray. Just staying the course, staying patient and believing in the process and the journey," Djokovic said.

"Understanding what works for you best, what's your winning formula mentally and also physically and emotionally, and then sticking to it," he added further.

"I dropped my level a bit, but luckily I managed" - Novak Djokovic on his win over Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic pictured after their match.

Novak Djokovic then commented on his victory over Grigor Dimitrov, saying:

"[I was] very solid. I think I could have won in straight sets. I was a set and 4-2 up and had a pretty decent forehand in the middle of the court at deuce on his serve and missed that."

"He held his serve well, we had new balls the next game, I did a double fault, the crowd got into it and got behind him and of course the energy of the place and the of the match changed."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added that, despite dropping his level a little, he was able to turn the situation around in the first game of the third set and that he was "really pleased" with how he finished the match.

"I dropped my level a bit, but luckily I managed find it right away in the first game [of the third set], made that crucial break and kind of shifted the momentum to my side, so I’m really pleased with the way I closed out the match," Djokovic said.

