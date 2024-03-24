Former World No. 1 Jelena Jankovic has shared her admiration for fellow Serb Novak Djokovic's unparalleled success on tour.

Jankovic announced her retirement from professional tennis in July 2022, after playing the final match of her career at the 2017 US Open. Despite her lengthy hiatus from tennis after the New York Major, she made a return to the court in June 2020, teaming up with Djokovic for doubles at a charity tournament prior to the commencement of his Adria Tour.

The former World No. 1 has largely remained out of the public eye since, devoting her time to bringing up her daughter, whom she welcomed in April 2021. She recently stepped back into the spotlight, granting her first interview in years.

Speaking to Slovenian publication Dnevnik, Jelena Jankovic shed light on her equation with compatriot Novak Djokovic. She disclosed that, while they only spoke occasionally, she always made time to congratulate him on his "inhuman" success on tour.

The 39-year-old hailed the 24-time Grand Slam champion as a "true ambassador" for Serbia, expressing her desire for him to break even more records before retiring to enjoy time with his family.

"We talk occasionally, but I regularly congratulate him on his successes, which are almost inhuman in my terms. He is a true ambassador of our country, who has improved all records. I want him to build on them and later enjoy with his family for the rest of his life," she said.

Jankovic also emphasized that there were no limits to what the World No. 1 could accomplish.

"There are no boundaries for him," she said.

"Novak Djokovic is a phenomenon, everything he invested in himself and his loved ones was returned to him many times over" - Jelena Jankovic

Novak Djokovic

A foundation of Novak Djokovic's illustrious career has been his impressive longevity. In the same interview, Jelena Jankovic lauded the 24-time Grand Slam champion as a "phenomenon" for his efforts to preserve his body and health.

The former World No. 1 emphasized the importance of respecting one's body, particularly as there was a long life to be lived even after one's time as a professional player was over.

"Novak is a phenomenon. He invests a lot in nutrition, health, his team. Everything he invested in himself and his loved ones was returned to him many times over. That's why I always emphasize how important it is to respect your body, because life is very short, and the sports journey is only part of that journey," she said.

Jankovic also highlighted the rigorous demands placed on a player's body on tour and commended Djokovic for discovering a winning formula that allowed him to compete at the highest level, stating that it was "truly amazing."

"It's hard to imagine the strain the body experiences with all the travel, time differences and numerous matches played to the extreme. But Novak has found a formula that allows him to do all this. It is truly amazing in every way," she added.

