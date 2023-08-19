Novak Djokovic inches closer to Rafael Nadal’s ATP Masters 1000 record after reaching Cincinnati SF

Novak Djokovic made light work of American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters to cement his place in the semifinal. This makes him only the second player, after Rafael Nadal, to reach his 76th Masters level semifinal since the format was introduced back in 1990.

The Serb already holds some other major records when it comes to ATP Masters. He has reached the higher number of Masters level finals (56) and has the most titles (38).

With two more Masters events remaining to be played in the season, Novak Djokovic has the opportunity to not only equal but surpass Nadal’s record of most semifinals. The Shanghai Masters will take place in the first week of October while the Paris Masters will begin in the last week of October and run into November.

Having skipped the Canada Open, Djokovic kick-started the American swing of his season at Cincinnati to great effect.

After Davidovich Fokina retired in the Round of 32, Djokovic dispatched Gael Monfils fairly easily, making it 19-0 against the Frenchman in the process, to set up a clash against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. Fritz offered little resistance to the Serb, as Nole cruised to a 6-0, 6-4 victory.

Novak Djokovic will now face Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. This should prove to be his toughest challenge given the German’s good form as well as the fact that he has been taking some lessons from none other than Carlos Alcaraz.

In the top half of the draw, World No. 1 and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will face Hubert Hurkacz for a spot in the final having dispatched the likes of Tommy Paul and Max Purcell on the way.

Andy Roddick highlights impressive Novak Djokovic ability

Novak Djokovic playing against Gael Monfils

Former American player Andy Roddick has highlighted one particular aspect of the Serbian's game from the last three to four years that has impressed him - Djokovic's ability to stop and start his season, without hampering his form and quality.

After Djokovic had routed Monfils in straight sets for the 19th time, Roddick joked that this record could 'almost legally drink' in America.

"Novak's record against Gaël Monfils can almost legally drink in this country," Roddick said tongue-in-cheek. "Okay, jokes aside, it was no fault of Monfils. It was clinical from Novak, sharp from start to finish. I'm continually amazed at how Novak can stop and start his season, as we've seen in the last 3-4 years."

"He can instantly pick up right from where he left off," Roddick added. "He makes it look way easier than it actually is. He struck the ball beautifully tonight. Yeah, it's tough when you're out of the match before it's even started."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis