Novak Djokovic Injury Update: Serb reportedly handed huge positive news after Australian Open setback

Novak Djokovic will reportedly be making his comeback on the court in the next few weeks. The Serb suffered an injury during the 2025 Australian Open and had to retire during his semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

It was initially suspected that the 24-time Grand Slam champion may not be able to return to the court for a few months due to his torn thigh muscle. However, reports now claim that the Serb has undergone multiple screenings and recovery sessions in Belgrade and will be seen back on tour in about two weeks' time.

The player showed signs of struggle during his Australian Open quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz. He took an MTO during the first set and made a stunning comeback to eventually win the match.

He was on rest for the next two days leading up to the semifinals. His dreams of winning the 25th Grand Slam title, however, reached a standstill as he had to retire after the first set against Zverev.

The 37-year-old is now on the comeback trail and could make his return to action in the Middle East at the ATP 500 tournament in Doha, as per a report from Sportal. The event is set to get underway on February 17.

Novak Djokovic's father wants his son to retire from tennis

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, and is still going strong at the age of 37.

While his fans want him to continue putting up great shows of tennis, his father Srdjan Djokovic has a different opinion. In an interview with GQ Sports (published on January 9, 2025) the star player candidly spoke on how his father is trying to convince him to retire from the sport.

“And I don’t know if he’s going to be happy with me to say this, but I’m going to say it anyway. It starts with my dad. My dad is trying to retire me for a while now,” he said.

"But he hasn’t been pushy. He respects my decision to keep going. And of course he understands why I want to keep going, but he’s like: What else do you want to do?"

Djokovic has been coy about his plans beyond the current season, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

