"Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are the rivals to beat, both for me and for everyone" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz considers Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner to be his biggest rivals on tour.

Following his quarterfinal exit at the Australian Open, Alcaraz will be back in action at the 2024 Argentina Open. The Spaniard has arrived in Buenos Aires for the ATP 250 event, preparing to defend his title from last year and clinch his first trophy for this season.

Speaking to the press ahead of his campaign, Carlos Alcaraz identified Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic as the players to watch out for, not only for himself but for everyone on tour.

"Djokovic and Sinner are the rivals to beat, both for me and for everyone. The two of them are at the top right now," he said (via Marca).

Alcaraz's declaration comes as no surprise, given that the Serb won three Grand Slam titles last year and Sinner recently clinched his maiden Major title at the Australian Open.

Nevertheless, the World No. 2 conceded that any opponent could pose a formidable threat on a given day. He admitted to viewing Alexander Zverev as a particularly challenging opponent, considering the German's 5-3 lead in their head-to-head record, including a win over the Spaniard in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Slam.

"Any opponent can complicate your match. I have Zverev very much in mind because he has the favorable head-to-head record against me," he added.

"Seeing Novak Djokovic up there motivates me to be at the same level" - Carlos Alcaraz

During the press conference, Carlos Alcaraz also shed light on his highly competitive nature, expressing his determination to win more titles and achieve further success on tour.

"I am a very competitive boy, very ambitious, who always wants to beat everyone. It is what drives me to continue training at the highest level and to go to tournaments with maximum enthusiasm, the desire to win more titles," he said.

The Spaniard disclosed that he drew motivation from Novak Djokovic's unparalleled accomplishments, aiming to reach comparable heights in his career. Furthermore, he articulated his dream of becoming the "greatest" and emulating the achievements of the Big 3, namely Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic.

"Obviously seeing Djokovic up there, the players who are now winning titles, also motivates me, being able to be at the same level as them. Or if I talk about the 'Big Three', then getting closer to them. I always say that I am a boy who dreams of the greatest. I aim for the best in the world and in history," he added.

Following a bye in the first round of the Argentina Open, Carlos Alcaraz will take on the winner of the match between Juan Pablo Varillas and Camila Ugo Carabelli to kick off his campaign at the ATP 250 event.

