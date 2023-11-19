Novak Djokovic: "Jannik Sinner's been playing arguably the best tennis of his life"

Novak Djokovic recently stated that Jannik Sinner is currently playing the finest tennis of his career.

Djokovic advanced to the final in Turin with a commanding victory over Carlos Alcaraz, winning 6-3, 6-2 at the Pala Alpitour court. In the championship match, he will face the crowd favorite, Jannik Sinner, who had previously defeated the Serb in the round-robin stages 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2).

During the post-match on-court interview, the World No. 1 gave his thoughts on the upcoming final against Sinner, acknowledged the Italian's brilliant performances in the tournament, and stated that he is currently playing the "best tennis of his life."

“He’s been playing fantastic tennis, arguably the best tennis of his life. On this stage, against the top 10 players, we played, 7-6 in the third, a very close match the other night. The atmosphere was unbelievable. Electric obviously. I don’t expect anything less than that. Probably even more louder than what we had in the group-stage matchup,” he said.

Novak Djokovic acknowledged the crowd cheering and supporting Jannik Sinner during their group stage match. He expressed he is anticipating a similar atmosphere during the final while remaining hopeful that he can overcome it and bring out his A-game.

“It’s the final, I’ve been in this situation before many times. I’m really happy with the way I’m feeling, the way I’m playing, so hopefully I can deliver my A game tomorrow,” he added.

Jannik Sinner after defeating Novak Djokovic in the round-robin stage: "That was a really high-level match"

ATP Finals 2023

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the group stage match at the 2023 ATP Finals, marking his first win in four encounters against the Serb. Following his win, the Italian stated that he and Djokovic both played really well and that it was a "high-level match."

"I felt like we were both serving really well so there were not so many exchanges, but when the exchanges were played we both played really well. That was a really high-level match," Sinner said.

Sinner also expressed his immense joy and contentment with his win over the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"It means a lot to me. When you win against the World No. 1, who has won 24 Grand Slams, it's obviously in the top [of my career results]... I felt like it was a really tactical match and I managed to win, so I'm very happy," he added.

