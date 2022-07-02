Novak Djokovic joins Rod Laver for 3rd-longest win streak on grass

Novak Djokovic is on a roll at Wimbledon this week. The three-time defending champion dropped a set in his tournament opener against Soonwoo Kwon but has breezed through the next two rounds, losing just seven games in each.

Following his 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 win over compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round on Friday, Djokovic has now won 24 consecutive matches on grass - all at Wimbledon. In the process, he tied the legendary Rod Laver for the third-longest win streak on the surface by a male player in the Open Era.

Only Bjorn Borg (41 between 1976 and 1981) and Roger Federer (65 between 2003 and 2008) have won more grasscourt matches on the trot than Djokovic.

In his third career meeting with Kecmanovic - first on grass - Djokovic made a blazing start. He took the opener without dropping a game before the younger Serb put up a stern resistance.

However, that was not enough to stop the six-time Wimbledon champion, who booked his place in the second week at SW19 for the 13th time.

"I know I can always do better; I always expect the highest from myself" - Novak Djokovic

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is a man on a mission at Wimbledon this week. After his arch-rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, the Serb (20) is now two behind Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam leaderboard.

Djokovic is keen to go all the way at Wimbledon this fortnight and close the gap on the Spaniard. He dished out a near-perfect performance against Kecmanovic on Friday, hardly putting a foot wrong.

The 35-year-old broke his opponent six times in the 112-minute contest. It could have been an even more resounding win had he served out the victory at the first time of asking. However, Kecmanov's comeback proved shortlived as Djokovic soon served out the win to move to the fourth round.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES, FOURTH ROUND (TOP HALF):



Djokovic vs van Rijthoven

Sinner vs Alcaraz



Goffin vs Tiafoe

Norrie vs Paul GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES, FOURTH ROUND (TOP HALF):Djokovic vs van RijthovenSinner vs AlcarazGoffin vs TiafoeNorrie vs Paul

Following his victory, Novak Djokovic said in his on-court interview that there are still things on the court he can do better.

"I know I can always do better," said Djokvoic. "I always expect the highest from myself, but I think so far, so good, and looking forward to the next challenge.”

Those are ominous words for his next opponent, Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven - despite the wildcard dropping just one set en route to the fourth round on his Grand Slam debut.

