Novak Djokovic & Kim Clijsters react to Andy Murray's hilarious interaction with $850,000,000-worth Lionel Messi at Miami Open

Tennis players Novak Djokovic and Kim Clijsters recently reacted to Andy Murray's recent hilarious post with Andy Roddick. Djokovic is currently gearing up for the Miami Open final, where he will lock horns with Jakub Mensik

Roddick recently shared a picture with the $850,000,000-worth soccer player Lionel Messi (according to Celebrity Net Worth) on his Instagram handle and opened up about their hilarious interaction in the caption. The former tennis player made a joke about not understanding Spanish along with lauding the player's kills as he wrote in the caption:

"I asked him if he could do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke. He responded “cállate la boca” which i think means yes in spanish," Murray jokingly wrote.

This post caught the attention of Djokovic, who couldn't control his laughter after witnessing the amusing interaction as he commented with laughing emoticons in the comment section. For context, what Messi said actually translates to "shut your mouth"

"😂😂😂"

Djokovic's comment on Instagram

Following the Serb, the former Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters also commented in the post by stating:

"So jealous..."

Kim Clijsters' comment on Instagram

Novak Djokovic recently qualified for the final of the Miami Open after besting Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals round on March 29, 2025. The Serbian player is now preparing to square off against Jakub Mensik in the last round on March 31, 2025.

Novak Djokovic made his feelings known about reaching the final of the Miami Open

Serbian tennis player, Djokovic at the Miami Open- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic opened up about his thoughts on reaching the final of the Miami Open in the post-match interview with Sky Sports after the semifinals. Feeling ecstatic after the victory, the Serb said that he felt great after the win and opened up about the conditions during the match. He said that the wind wasn't consistent and it wasn't easy to find control of the ball. (as quoted by express.co)

"It feels great, obviously without dropping a set, and I thought I wouldn’t beat the percentage of the first serves in from the last match. It was 83 [per cent], now 87," said Novak Djokovic. "Now I know how it feels to be John Isner, I guess! Karlovic and Opelka and these guys. It makes your life easier on the court. Overall tricky conditions today, very swirly, the wind was not consistent, it was changing a lot. Not easy to find the control of the ball."

He added:

"But I haven't dropped a set and I've been feeling really as good as I probably felt since Olympics last year. Best shot this tournament without a doubt is the first serve. You can’t beat 80+ per cent in consecutive matches. I’ve been returning decent as well, trying to play aggressive from the back of the court."

Novak Djokovic will be aiming for his 100th ATP career singles title during the final of the Miami Open. Victory will see the Serb join Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors in the list of male tennis players to have won 100 or more singles titles in the Open Era.

