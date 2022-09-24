"Novak Djokovic knows his chances for Slams is better now, Rafael Nadal is shattered" - Nick Kyrgios' take following Roger Federer's retirement

Roger Federer's outstanding tennis career came to an end at the fifth edition of the Laver Cup on Friday night.

Federer played his last professional match partnering with Rafael Nadal as his Team Europe teammates, including Novak Djokovic, looked on from the player's bench. The legendary duo was defeated 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 by the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, who represented Team World.

The tennis fraternity has been showering the Swiss maestro with love as he says goodbye to the game after 24 glorious years. Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Federer and added a witty caption to an image that had the Big-3 in the same frame.

With Federer standing ahead, flanked by an emotional Nadal and a smiling Djokovic, the 27-year-old jestfully attempted to delve into what the Spaniard and the Serb were thinking with regard to the Grand Slam race.

"Goodbye King. Novak knows chances for slams is better now, Rafa is shattered," Kyrgios captioned his story.

At the start of the 2022 season, the Big-3 were tied with 20 Grand Slam titles each before Nadal veered ahead after winning the Australian Open as Djokovic had to miss out on the tournament owing to his vaccination stance.

The Mallorcan added a 22nd title to his kitty by winning the French Open while Djokovic closed the gap by reigning supreme at Wimbledon.

With Federer hanging up his racquet, Nadal and Djokovic will battle it out next season to determine who comes out on top in the Grand Slam tally.

Nick Kyrgios stretched Roger Federer in Miami but could only beat the Swiss great once

Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios at the 2017 Miami Open

Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios have played some classic encounters over the years.

The Aussie emerged victorious when the two faced each other for the first time at the Madrid Masters in Spain in 2015. Kyrgios never beat Federer again but did test the Swiss maestro during the semifinals of the 2017 Miami Open and five out of their seven encounters have gone the distance.

A three-hour epic had all the ingredients of an entertaining thriller as Kyrgios, who was then 21, stretched Federer with a flurry of big serves but eventually succumbed to the sheer mastery of his opponent who was 14 years older.

The 7-6 (9), 6-7 (9), 7-6 (5) scoreline is one that few spectators will ever forget.

The two also played each other a three times at the Laver Cup, with Federer prevailing on all occasions. The final head-to-head reads 6-1 in favor of Roger Federer.

