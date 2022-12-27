Novak Djokovic lands in Australia a year after infamous deportation 

Novak Djokovic has officially touched down in Australia, nearly a year after being deported from the country. The Serb arrived in Adelaide late on Tuesday, ahead of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 event.

The former World No. 1, who remains unvaccinated, faced a three-year visa ban from entering the country after he was reported from Down Under in January 2022 after the Australian government contested that the 21-time Grand Slam champion, who was originally granted an exemption, may pose a health risk to the Australian community and may “excite anti-vaccination sentiment”. The country, however, relaxed its vaccination rules in the second half of 2022 and subsequently reinstated Djokovic’s Australian visa.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley expressed his delight at welcoming the Australian Open’s most successful athlete back into the country.

"I think again Novak going to be the player to beat. He finished 2022 playing the best tennis, he does want to get to equalling the current record held by Rafa," Craig Tiley said about the nine-time Australian Open champion, "He has a goal to be the greatest of all time."

The CEO further stated that he had faith in the Australian community and was optimistic that Novak Djokovic would receive a respectful welcome.

"I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public. We’re a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis, they love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches," he said as per the Age, "and I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that."

"Hopefully I can have a decent reception there" - Novak Djokovic hopes to have a controversy-free trip in Australia in 2023

The Serb will kick off his 2023 season at the Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic is excited about his return to Australia after an immensely publicized visa controversy he faced in January 2022.

The Serb, who has won the Australian Open a record nine times, expressed his wish to receive support that would help him play good tennis and start strong in the country.

"I always ask the best from myself so let's see. Over the years I've been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there," Djokovic said.

"After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis," he added.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will be seen contesting the Adelaide International from January 2-8 along with top players such as Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Andy Murray.

