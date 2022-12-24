Novak Djokovic on his Australian Open return: "Hopefully I can have a decent reception there that can help me play some good tennis"

Novak Djokovic is looking forward to his return to the Australian Open just as much as his fans, hoping to get a good reception there that will bring the best out of him at the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic, the three-time defending champion then, was prevented from playing in the 2022 edition of the Melbourne Major due to visa issues, and was deported from Australia at the last moment under less than exemplary conditions. Next year, however, the Serb has been cleared to play the tournament, with vaccine mandates lifting across the world.

Speaking to reporters at the World Tennis League in Dubai on Friday, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was asked his thoughts on his return to Melbourne, a competiton he has always loved. The 35-year-old maintained that he had the same expectations he has every time, which is asking the best from himself.

"I always ask the best from myself so let's see. Over the years I've been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there," Djokovic said. "After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis."

The former World No. 1 touched on his retirement as well, stating that he planned to play as long as possible and that he had no concrete plans as to when he was finally hanging up his racquet.

"I would like to play as long as I possibly can. I don't have really any number in my head. Things are progressing so far pretty well for me. I can't complain," he said. "So as long as I play at this level, as long as I have the fire, I'll keep going."

Novak Djokovic to kick off Australian Open preparations in Adelaide

World Tennis League

Following his stint at the World Tennis League, where he finished with a 1-1 win/loss record, Novak Djokovic will travel to Adelaide for the ATP 250 event starting on January 1 to prepare for the Australian Open.

The World No. 5 is the top seed at the tournament and is part of a very strong line-up that includes eight players from the Top-20, including the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. From there, the Serb will move straight to the Melbourne Major most likely, skipping the option to play any event in the week preceding a Slam.

