Novak Djokovic leads 2023 ATP year-end prize money chart despite being penalized with 100% bonus reduction

Novak Djokovic finished on top of the ATP prize money chart for 2023, earning a whopping $15,952,044.

He was followed by Carlos Alcaraz at $15,196,504 and Daniil Medvedev at $11,548,023. Jannik Sinner is in the fourth spot with $10,456,264, and Andrey Rublev is in the No. 5 position with $6,571,890.

The Serb topped the list despite not receiving any share of the bonus pool. There were two bonus pools this year. The first pool was worth $20 million, which was to be shared amongst the top 30 performers at the ATP Finals and 1000-level tournaments. The cut-off was 381 points, with Germany's Daniel Altmaier being the last player in this category.

Novak Djokovic did not receive any part of the first bonus pool as he was penalized for missing at least three ATP 1000 tournaments in 2023. He did not play at the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the USA restricting his entry into the country. The 36-year-old also missed the Madrid Open, due to concerns over an elbow injury, and the Canadian Open.

Another player in the top 20 of the year-end prize money chart who did not receive a bonus from the first pool is Ben Shelton, who earned $2,513,275 and was placed in the 17th position.

The second bonus pool for 2023 amounted to $1.3 million for the best five performers at ATP 500 events during the year.

A look into Novak Djokovic's top performances in 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured at 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic won seven titles in 2023. He began the year by winning the ATP 250 Adelaide International 1. He then lifted his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Serb extended his unbeaten run until the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic's next title came at the French Open, where he equaled Rafael Nadal's tally of 23 Grand Slam titles. However, his dream of winning a calendar slam was shut down when Carlos Alcaraz bettered him in the final of the Wimbledon Championships.

The man from Belgrade would go on to win the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and become the most successful player in Grand Slam history by triumphing at the US Open, his 24th Grand Slam title. Djokovic added more titles to his collection by winning the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin.

This helped him end another year as the World No. 1 for the eighth time in his career, with his win-loss record for the year standing at 56-7.

