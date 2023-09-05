Novak Djokovic gave the US Open crowd a delightful musical surprise after securing his spot in the semifinals, leading them to sing the iconic Beastie Boys song "Fight For Your Right."

Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 34 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to clinch his 10th consecutive win. In doing so, he improved his head-to-head record against Fritz, boasting eight wins and no losses. The Serb now also has an impeccable record of 13 consecutive wins in quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also extended his winning streak against American opponents to 30. He suffered his last defeat against an American opponent in 2016 when Sam Querrey secured a four-set victory at Wimbledon.

During his post-match on-court interview, Novak Djokovic unexpectedly grabbed the microphone from Rennae Stubbs, who was conducting the interview, and spontaneously burst into song.

Djokovic sang "Fight For Your Right," a popular track by the Beastie Boys. He confidently belted out a line and encouraged the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to join him in completing the chorus. The spectators, displaying their good sportsmanship, enthusiastically embraced the moment and eagerly finished the lyrics.

Watch the clip below:

"I like the energy and the atmosphere on the court here, I thrive on that energy" - Novak Djokovic

Following his win against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic gave his thoughts on the match and the challenging weather conditions that both players had to endure.

Despite the difficulties posed by the hot and humid weather, the Serb emphasized that these are precisely the conditions for which they train. He acknowledged the arduous nature of playing under such circumstances but stressed the importance of persevering and fighting through.

"I am drenched in sweat and I saw Taylor changed shirt a couple of times. It was very humid conditions," he said. "Difficult to play for both players. But it is the same for both players and that is why we train. To try and get ourselves in the best possible condition to deliver. It is not easy, but you have to fight."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also discussed the vibrant crowd at the stadium, expressing his fondness for the electrifying energy and captivating atmosphere on the court in New York. He emphasized how this invigorating ambiance serves as a catalyst, propelling him to deliver his finest tennis performance.

Djokovic further reflected on his extensive experience playing at the Arthur Ashe court, reminiscing about the numerous "epic matches" he has been a part of.

"I like the energy and the atmosphere on the court here. I thrive on that energy, whatever the energy is, use it as a fuel to try and play my best tennis," he said. "I have been playing on this court for so many years, so many epic matches. I can't wait for another one in a few days time."

