Greek media suggest that 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic intends to make Greece his home once his tennis career ends. Djokovic is reported to have lunched with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week, who has allegedly agreed to grant the Serb a "Golden Visa" (a 5-year residence permit).

Should the reports be true, Djokovic will be leaving behind the luxurious mansion he owns in Marbella, which is valued at $11.53 million, according to Hello Magazine. Djokovic and wife Jelena, together with their children Stefan and Tara, lived in the house throughout the pandemic and allowed the camera in to show off the nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom home with its game room, spa, and tennis court.

Greek news outlet Protothema.gr argues that Djokovic has chosen Greece over his home country, having become embroiled in a political row with the Serbian government. Djokovic came out in support of student protests against the Vucic regime at the end of last year, writing on X:

"As someone who deeply believes in the power of youth and its desire for a better future, I consider it important that their voices be heard. Serbia has enormous potential and educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect. With you, Novak."

Since then, Protothema.gr reports that Djokovic's relationship with the Serbian regime has soured. As a result, they suggest the tennis icon is looking to settle in Greece when he finally hangs up his racquet.

Novak Djokovic and Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas are good friends as well as rivals

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2023. - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have a long history together, playing 14 matches on the ATP tour since 2018. That includes two Grand Slam finals: Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas at Roland Garros in 2021 and again at the Australian Open in 2023. Despite this, they remain good friends.

After the Australian Open victory, Djokovic used his post-match speech to highlight the similarities between their respective home nations:

"I want to close my speech by saying something about Greece and Serbia. We are two relatively small countries, without a tennis tradition. We didn't have many players at this level to take as an example. So I want to tell the young kids who are watching me and Stefanos here now and playing tennis, that everything is possible. Keep dreaming. It doesn't matter where you come from."

The former long-time World No. 1 is still chasing a record-breaking 25th Major title, but his opportunities for success are dwindling as time goes by. After Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's epic French Open final, Djokovic will need to increase his level even higher to compete.

