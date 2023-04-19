Serena Williams' former coach and noted commentator Patrick Mouratoglou opined that Novak Djokovic is liked by fans because he is always criticized and unloved.

In a video on Instagram, Mouratoglou stated that the Serbian's fans hate injustice and reasoned out why he is a fan favorite. He also said that people admire Djokovic because he is now in a position to become the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), having faced tough competition from the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal throughout his career.

"[Novak] Djokovic's fans hate injutsice. He is liked because he is criticized and unloved. A lot of people are tough on him and is very unfair," he said.

"People also admire him because he has had to face the two GOATs and is in a position to beat their records to become the greatest himself. His fans hate injustice and they value his ability to overcome it," he added.

Mouratoglou, in the past, has reckoned that criticism of Djokovic for not being his authentic self is without any basis. Contrary to that opinion, the Frenchman opined that the World No. 1 is one of the most authentic players to have graced the sport.

Novak Djokovic's competing at Srpska Open 2023

Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Srpska Open is making its debut on the ATP tour this year. It was formerly a Challenger event and it has replaced the Serbia Open on the calendar, which used to take place in Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic is placed in the top half of the draw and will play some nail-biting encounters before booking a possible spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The top seed will open his campaign against Frenchman Luca van Assche.

Djokovic is coming off a surprise third-round exit at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, which was his second defeat in three matches. Last month, he saw his 15-match winning start to the season snapped by eventual winner Daniil Medvedev in the Dubai semifinals.

The 35-year-old is having an impressive 2023 season, racking up titles at Adelaide 1 and the Australian Open — where he won a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

Having missed the North American hardcourt swing due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance, the Serbian will be looking to get up and running in the European clay swing.

