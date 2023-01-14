Novak Djokovic, currently trailing Rafael Nadal in the Slam race 21 to 22, could equal the Spaniard by winning the upcoming Australian Open. Winning the title at Melbourne Park would also give the Serb his 10th championship at the event, making him only the second man in history to win 10 or more titles at the same Grand Slam, following in Nadal's footsteps once again.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is looking forward to the challenge as well, remarking at his pre-tournament press conference that the Slam race is the main reason why he still keeps playing professional tennis.

Having missed the Australian Open last year due to visa complications, the 35-year-old is glad he is back in Melbourne again, hoping to be fueled by his previous success at the Rod Laver Arena this time around as well.

"That's why I keep on playing professional tennis, competition tennis, because I want to be the best, I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world. There is no secret about it. It doesn't get bigger than this," Djokovic said. "You have four slams that historically have been the biggest events in our sport."

"It's also one of the biggest reasons why I was really looking forward to come back to Australia: because of my record here. I really love playing in Rod Laver Arena, particularly night sessions. I've had plenty of success that hopefully can continue this year," he added.

As for his chances this year, Djokovic revealed that he is in "very good shape" ahead of the tournament and that he is very satisfied with his form heading into the Australian Open. Adding that he "likes his chances," the World No. 5 noted that he has trained as hard as anyone else and that he was looking forward to facing the challenge of the youngsters on tour.

"I'm in a very good shape. I ended the year in the best possible way, and continued that form in Adelaide. I like the way I played there," Djokovic said. "I beat some really good players, especially in the last few matches of the tournament."

"I like my chances. I always like my chances. I train as hard as really anybody out there. There's a lot of youngsters now that are very hungry, that want to win. They want to take a scalp off you on the big stadium. I know that," he added.

The former World No. 1 opined that he has the advantage of experience with him, stating that he has the right approach to take on anyone who crosses path with him when he is playing at his very best.

"Experience of being in these kind of particular circumstances helps I think to have the right approach and do things in a proper way because I know when I'm healthy and playing my best, on this court I have chances really against anybody," Djokovic said.

"The amount of positive experiences I had in Australia overwhelm the negative experience of last year" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic also touched on his deportation from Australia last year, reiterating that he held no grudges against the country and that he still has a very positive impression of Australia.

"If I do hold the grudges, probably if I'm not able to move on, I wouldn't be here. Also I have to say that the amount of positive experiences I had in Australia overwhelm the negative experience maybe of last year," Djokovic said. "My impression of Australia, my vision of Australia, has always been very positive, and that has reflected on my performance."

The 21-time Grand Slam champion looks forward to competing at Melbourne Park in front of his fans once again, adding that he hopes to bring them some "good fun" and "good vibes."

"My results are a testament to how you feel here. I was really looking forward to come back and play tennis because that's ultimately what I do best, what I always wanted to do, what I wanted to do last year," Djokovic said. "I'm really looking forward to play in front of the people and hopefully bring them some good fun and good vibes."

