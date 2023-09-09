"Novak Djokovic has a little more fire to him than other guys, you can just see the competitive spirit oozing out of him" - Ben Shelton

Following his 2023 US Open final loss to Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton stated that the Serb possesses an unparalleled level of intensity compared to any other player he has encountered. He also emphasized that the World No. 2's competitive spirit radiates from him, setting him apart from everyone else.

On his debut at the Australian Open in January this year, Shelton reached the quarter-finals. However, in the following 18 tour-level events leading up to the US Open, he struggled to secure consecutive wins. The 20-year-old then showcased his full potential at the season's final Major by advancing to the semifinals.

Shelton became the youngest American to reach the semifinals in New York since Michael Chang in 1992, but his winning streak was halted by Djokovic. The World No. 2 defeated Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) in a thrilling match that lasted two hours and 40 minutes to propel himself to his 10th final at Flushing Meadows.

During the post-match press conference, Ben Shelton expressed that Novak Djokovic possesses an unparalleled level of intensity, saying:

"Yeah, I think Novak has a little more fire to him than other guys that I have played. You can just see the competitive spirit, you know, kind of just oozing out of him (smiling). He's like that for pretty much the whole match, he's pretty locked in."

"I learned a lot about myself these two weeks" - Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton stated that his two-week journey at the US Open was "a good run" for him. He emphasized that he gained numerous valuable insights that will positively impact his performance throughout the remainder of this year and into the next.

"I think the two weeks as a whole was a good run for me. A lot of positives to take away for the rest of the year and going into next year," he said.

Shelton also shared his delight in participating in the final Major tournament of the year, particularly relishing the opportunity to play in front of his home crowd. He acknowledged that his experience of playing at Flushing Meadows held a significant place in his heart.

"It was really fun playing my final slam of the year here and doing well in front of the American crowd. That's pretty special for me. Not the outcome I wanted in the match today. Some things to be disappointed about in the outcome, but a lot of positives to take, too. Yeah, I'm just really looking forward to getting back to work and getting back out there," Ben Shelton added.

